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Graham Potter aims dig at Chelsea and another EPL club on Instagram

Faruq Ibrahim
Faruq Ibrahim 12:07 - 04 September 2026
Chelsea were inadvertently caught in the crossfire between Graham Potter and a fan.
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Sweden national team manager Graham Potter has publicly attributed his recent club management failures to dysfunctional working environments during a social media exchange.

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​The 51-year-old Englishman fired back at a heckler while appearing to aim thinly veiled criticism at his former employers, Chelsea and West Ham United.

​Pilates post sparks exchange

​The incident occurred on Instagram after Potter shared a video of himself engaging in a Pilates workout.

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​A supporter mocked his recent dismissals in the comment section, stating, "Hopefully you are better at Pilates than you are a football manager."

​Potter directly responded to the heckler, suggesting his recent club struggles were the result of systemic executive issues rather than his own tactical shortcomings.

​"I'll try not to do Pilates in a dysfunctional place and I will be okay," Potter replied.

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​Chelsea and West Ham struggles

​The retort immediately drew connections to his troubled tenures at Stamford Bridge and the London Stadium.

​Potter was dismissed by Chelsea in April 2023 after just seven months in charge, having initially arrived to replace Thomas Tuchel following a successful spell at Brighton & Hove Albion between 2019 and 2022.

​He subsequently endured another brief and unsuccessful club stint at West Ham in 2025 before being sacked by the board.

​Rebuilding with Sweden

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​Following his departure from the English top flight, Potter was appointed head coach of the Swedish national team in October 2025.

​He successfully guided the nation to the 2026 FIFA World Cup, securing qualification following a 3-2 play-off victory over Poland in March 2026.

​Potter recently navigated Sweden to the knockout stages of the global tournament in North America, ultimately suffering a 3-0 defeat to France in the Round of 32 on June 30, 2026.

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