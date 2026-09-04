Graham Potter aims dig at Chelsea and another EPL club on Instagram
Sweden national team manager Graham Potter has publicly attributed his recent club management failures to dysfunctional working environments during a social media exchange.
The 51-year-old Englishman fired back at a heckler while appearing to aim thinly veiled criticism at his former employers, Chelsea and West Ham United.
Pilates post sparks exchange
The incident occurred on Instagram after Potter shared a video of himself engaging in a Pilates workout.
A supporter mocked his recent dismissals in the comment section, stating, "Hopefully you are better at Pilates than you are a football manager."
Potter directly responded to the heckler, suggesting his recent club struggles were the result of systemic executive issues rather than his own tactical shortcomings.
"I'll try not to do Pilates in a dysfunctional place and I will be okay," Potter replied.
Graham Potter taking a pop at Chelsea and West Ham post-Pilates… 😅 pic.twitter.com/Q9ppRA0kql— Charlie Haffenden (@JournoHaff) September 4, 2026
Ex-Chelsea head coach, Graham Potter on Instagram #CFC pic.twitter.com/q5EDgr9Fqi— Just Chelsea (@justcfc) September 4, 2026
Chelsea and West Ham struggles
The retort immediately drew connections to his troubled tenures at Stamford Bridge and the London Stadium.
Potter was dismissed by Chelsea in April 2023 after just seven months in charge, having initially arrived to replace Thomas Tuchel following a successful spell at Brighton & Hove Albion between 2019 and 2022.
He subsequently endured another brief and unsuccessful club stint at West Ham in 2025 before being sacked by the board.
Rebuilding with Sweden
Following his departure from the English top flight, Potter was appointed head coach of the Swedish national team in October 2025.
He successfully guided the nation to the 2026 FIFA World Cup, securing qualification following a 3-2 play-off victory over Poland in March 2026.
Potter recently navigated Sweden to the knockout stages of the global tournament in North America, ultimately suffering a 3-0 defeat to France in the Round of 32 on June 30, 2026.