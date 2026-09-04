How Nico Williams deal made Barcelona fail to sign key defensive target

Barcelona planned to reinforce their defensive ranks heading into the summer transfer window but only managed to land Joao Cancelo.

According to reports, Barcelona’s pursuit of Athletic Club defender Aymeric Laporte completely collapsed during the late stages of the summer transfer window due to irreconcilable financial demands and fractured institutional relations.

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The Catalan club abandoned the move after the Basque outfit demanded a high transfer fee, ending hopes of securing the 32-year-old before the September 1 deadline.

Barcelona's interest

According to the Athletic, Barcelona executives originally pushed for the transfer after Laporte's representatives communicated that the defender was available for a fee just below €15 million.

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The board prioritised his signature following his exceptional performances during Spain's victorious 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign.

Laporte formed a dominant central defensive partnership with 19-year-old Barcelona academy graduate Pau Cubarsí throughout the global tournament in North America.

The pair anchored the Spanish defence as they successfully captured the title, ultimately defeating Argentina in the final.

Fractured institutional relations

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Despite the player's reported €15 million valuation, Athletic Club executives significantly raised their financial demands when formal talks commenced.

Barcelona immediately withdrew from discussions, viewing the asking price as completely unreasonable.

Additionally, the Catalan board refused to engage in negotiations with their Athletic Club counterparts due to institutional friction stemming from the recent Nico Williams transfer saga.

Barcelona previously failed to secure Williams despite extensive public pressure, with the Spanish winger ultimately rejecting the move to sign a 10-year contract extension with Athletic Club until 2035.

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The resulting animosity between the two club hierarchies ensured there was no goodwill remaining to facilitate a compromise for Laporte.

Defensive recruitment shortcomings

The failed acquisition leaves Barcelona with limited experienced central defensive cover for the 2026/27 LALIGA campaign.

While the board invested significantly in offensive reinforcements over the summer, they only managed to secure the signing of full-back João Cancelo for the defensive unit.