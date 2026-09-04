Paul Onuachu: Salah plots to oust Super Eagles star from Trabzonspor in favour of Tottenham striker

Super Eagles star Paul Onuachu is in a battle for his Trabzonspor future with Mohamed Salah reportedly pushing for a new striker

Paul Onuachu could find himself fighting for his place at Trabzonspor if the Turkish club succeeds in signing Tottenham Hotspur forward Richarlison.

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The move would represent a major twist for the Nigerian striker, who finished last season as the Turkish Super Lig’s top scorer.

Salah, Fabinho help Trabzonspor chase Richarlison

Richarlison is entering a crucial period in determining his next move after falling out of favour at Tottenham. Manager Roberto De Zerbi has reportedly left the Brazilian out of his plans, with the forward training with the under-21 squad and omitted from Tottenham’s official Premier League registration list.

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Trabzonspor have now stepped up their efforts to bring the former Everton man to Turkey, even calling on two of football’s biggest names to help convince him.

According to multiple sources, Mohamed Salah and Fabinho have contacted Richarlison directly to encourage him to join Trabzonspor and become part of the club’s new sporting project. The Turkish outfit have reportedly submitted a €20 million offer for the Brazilian, although Tottenham rejected the opening proposal.

Richarlison is open to a move and his representatives are exploring the possibility of completing a transfer before the Turkish window closes. Saudi Arabia remains another option, while a move could also be delayed until the European transfer window reopens in January.

Onuachu's Trabzonspor future under threat?

For Onuachu, Richarlison’s arrival could have significant consequences. The Nigerian striker enjoyed a superb campaign last season, finishing as the Super Lig’s leading scorer and establishing himself as Trabzonspor’s primary attacking threat.

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However, the departure of coach Fatih Tekke has already signalled the beginning of a new era at the club, and a marquee signing such as Richarlison could alter the attacking hierarchy.

Onuachu would therefore face a fresh battle for minutes if Trabzonspor complete the Brazilian’s signing.