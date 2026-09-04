What Comes Next for Football in the US After the 2026 World Cup?

The 2026 World Cup was supposed to prove the United States could host the world's biggest sporting event.

Spain beat Argentina 1-0 in extra time to lift the trophy at MetLife Stadium, and England edged France 6-4 in a wild third-place match in Miami.

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But for American football, the bigger story wasn't who won; it was how many people in the US were watching, and whether that audience sticks around now that the tournament is over.

How the US Performed – And What It Meant

The USMNT's run ended the way it has three times in the last four World Cups: a Round of 16 exit, this time a 4-1 loss to Belgium in Seattle. It capped a tournament with notable highlights along the way:

Wins over Paraguay and Australia in the group stage.

A loss to Turkiye that didn't stop the US from winning its group.

A 2-0 victory over Bosnia and Herzegovina in the Round of 32, its first knockout win since 2002 despite being a player down.

A 4-1 loss to Belgium that ended the run and showed the US what Europe’s best looks like.

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That gap is the real takeaway. Hosting a tournament and competing for one are different things, and the next four years need to close that distance. Playing every match in front of home crowds gave this USMNT generation an experience no previous group of American players has had, and it raised fan expectations.

Simply qualifying for 2030 won't be treated as success next time. The bar now is consistently competing with the sport's top nations, not just reaching the knockout rounds.

There's continuity to build on, at least. Mauricio Pochettino remains in charge, and much of the current squad, a core built around players in their mid-20s, will still be in its prime for 2030.

That gives US Soccer a chance to develop across cycles instead of rebuilding the coaching staff and system after every tournament, which is a rarer position for the federation than fans might assume.

New Fans and the Casual Audience

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The bigger legacy question isn't about results; it's about attention: The USMNT's Round of 32 win over Bosnia drew an average of 26.4 million viewers on Fox, a US soccer broadcast record at the time.

The Belgium match broke it again days later, pulling in roughly 30 million.

Those are NFL-adjacent numbers for a sport that's historically struggled to hold a US television audience outside of World Cup summers. The catch is that World Cup audiences aren't automatically football audiences. Millions of people who tuned in for Christian Pulisic, Folarin Balogun, or Malik Tillman won't necessarily watch a club match the following Saturday.

This tournament had an advantage previous editions didn't, though: it was played in US time zones, on US soil, without the 2 a.m. kickoffs that limited casual engagement with Qatar or Russia. That accessibility, on top of the home-nation storyline, gave the sport a longer window than usual to turn a curious viewer into a returning one.

Converting a month of national pride into an ongoing habit – a Premier League kickoff, an MLS season ticket, a fantasy league – is a different challenge than winning the ratings war for six weeks, and it's the one that actually determines whether 2026 changes anything.

The MLS Effect – Attendance, Viewership, and the League's Next Chapter

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MLS enters this stretch in a stronger position than it's been in for years. The league carried 30 clubs into 2026 and reported a 62% year-over-year jump in viewership through the first three months of the season, averaging 7.9 million live viewers a week across streaming and linear TV, growth that was already happening before the World Cup arrived.

MLS paused for the tournament from late May and returned July 16, putting its own product back in front of the same audience that had just spent a month watching the sport's biggest stars. That timing is deliberate: use residual World Cup interest to introduce fans to local clubs and rivalries before attention shifts elsewhere.

Thirteen MLS markets served as World Cup host cities, and close to 40 MLS stadiums and training facilities were used as venues or team base camps during the tournament. That proximity made the crossover between watching the World Cup and discovering a local club unusually direct in a lot of American cities.

It won't be a clean conversion, though. Committing to 34 league games is a very different ask than tuning into one knockout match alongside 30 million other people, and MLS itself was born out of the bump the 1994 World Cup gave American soccer, a bump that didn't automatically produce a dominant domestic league.

Even modest retention this time would matter for attendance, sponsorship and the media-rights negotiations MLS faces before its current broadcast deal expires in 2032.

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Youth Football Development and the Pipeline

If the pro game shows the World Cup's impact first, youth football is where it lasts longest. The infrastructure is already growing: MLS NEXT expanded to 318 clubs with more than 53,000 players across its divisions as of its March 2026 announcement, spanning 40 states and DC.

None of that growth happens automatically because a World Cup aired. The US already has one of the largest youth soccer populations of any sport in the country; the challenge was never getting kids to start. It's building affordable, accessible pathways from a Saturday-morning rec league up to elite development.

Interest is easy to spark; coaching quality, facility access, and cost are what actually determine whether a kid who picked up a ball after watching the World Cup is still playing, let alone improving, five or ten years later. The real test is whether this bump will get absorbed by a system with enough coaches and accessible programs to actually develop the players it attracts.

Stadiums, Infrastructure, and the Commercial Legacy

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The US hosted matches at 11 venues, largely existing NFL stadiums rather than tournament-specific builds, including:

SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles

MetLife Stadium in New Jersey

Lumen Field in Seattle

Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City

That approach limited the risk of white-elephant stadiums that some past hosts have been left with. This also means the lasting value comes less from bricks and mortar and more from what host cities learned running transit, security, and hospitality at a genuinely global scale for weeks at a time.

Those are the kinds of operational lessons that don't show up in a highlight reel but matter the next time a city bids on a Super Bowl, an international friendly, or a global sporting event of any kind.

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Host cities also built direct relationships with FIFA and major clubs during the buildup and tournament itself, relationships that don't disappear when the trophy is handed out, and that could turn into future friendlies, preseason tours, or commercial partnerships if cities and clubs follow through.

Football vs the Major Four – Can the Momentum Last?

None of this changes the structural reality: the NFL, NBA, MLB and NHL dominate US sports media and sponsorship, and football's growth here has been real but incremental rather than a new baseline.

Its more realistic path is filling gaps in the calendar rather than displacing anyone: European football in the morning, MLS through the spring and summer, both increasingly consumed through streaming and social clips rather than a single national broadcast.

September remains the hardest stretch, when NFL coverage swallows most available attention through to January. Football's best chance there probably isn't a head-to-head ratings fight; it's leaning into the on-demand habits that suit younger audiences and how they consume sports: clips, streams, fantasy apps, and creator coverage over appointment television.

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Digital Engagement, Streaming, and the Betting Dimension

Football's growth in the US increasingly runs through screens beyond the TV. MLS now streams every match on Apple TV in more than 100 countries, and fantasy and prediction products give fans more ways to stay involved between matches during the tournament.

Regulated sports betting was a big part of that picture as well. The 2026 World Cup landed in a far more mature US betting market than any previous tournament, and operators responded accordingly.

Many offered promotions such as the BetMGM bonus code for new accounts, with additional offers running throughout the tournament. This caused a spike across major World Cup fixtures, a sign that regulated sports betting plays a big part in the US sports-watching experience.

It’s important to note that sports betting carries genuine financial risk, and those who need support can contact the National Council on Problem Gambling at ncpgambling.org.

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The USMNT's Road to 2030 – What the Next Cycle Looks Like

The next cycle looks different because the US isn't getting another home tournament to build toward. 2030 will be hosted mainly by Spain, Portugal, and Morocco, with a handful of centenary matches in Argentina, Paraguay, and Uruguay, which means the USMNT has to develop its next generation without the built-in advantage of a home crowd.

That makes Pochettino's continuity more important, not less. The Belgium loss was a reminder that hosting well and contending are different achievements, and closing that gap requires depth: more Americans playing at a high level in Europe, tougher competition for roster spots, and a smoother pipeline from MLS NEXT into the pros.