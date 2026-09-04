Messi replacement revealed! Argentina boss hands legendary number 10 shirt to 21-year-old

Argentina boss Lionel Scaloni has reportedly identified the perfect player to inherit Lionel Messi's jersey after the superstar's international retirement.

Messi wore the famous number for 17 years after first donning it under Diego Maradona’s management in 2009. He made a record 172 appearances in the shirt.

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According to ESPN Argentina journalist Federico Bueno, the decision has already been made internally and will be formalised if Scaloni extends his contract through to the 2030 World Cup, as expected in the coming months.

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"If Scaloni renews as Argentina’s coach, which is expected to be negotiated in the coming months, the No. 10 shirt will go to Nico Paz.

🚨 BREAKING: Nico Paz is emerging as a leading candidate to become Argentina’s new No. 10 after Lionel Messi.@FedeBueno73 @ESPNArgentina 💣💣 👕 pic.twitter.com/RCASL810lY — All About Argentina 🛎🇦🇷 (@AlbicelesteTalk) September 1, 2026

"This has already been decided internally and is being taken very seriously,” Bueno revealed.

Paz, who plays for Como in Serie A, had worn the number 18 across his first 11 senior caps for the Albiceleste.

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Despite more established names such as Enzo Fernandez and Alexis Mac Allister being linked with the vacant jersey, Scaloni is said to be firmly backing the young playmaker to lead the national team into a new era.

Paz arrives with strong credentials. At club level, he has thrived wearing the number 10 for Como, recording 13 goals and seven assists last season while helping the Italian side achieve historic Champions League qualification under Cesc Fabregas.