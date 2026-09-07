Ruben Amorim warned over shock Chukwueze decision after explosive 29-minute cameo in Juventus vs Milan

The 27-year-old forward proved his elite worth by coming off the bench to register a vital assist during Milan's high-octane draw with Juventus in Turin.

The Sensation: Samuel Chukwueze turned the game on its head after being shockingly left out of the starting line-up, providing the clinical assist to fire Milan into the lead.

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The Social Meltdown: AC Milan's official social media team sparked an absolute fan revolt after posting a special tribute to the winger, with supporters demanding he become an untouchable starter.

Amorim's Dilemma: Despite Juventus snatching a late stoppage-time equaliser to force a share of the spoils, Chukwueze’s explosive 29-minute cameo has completely transformed the tactical narrative under Amorim.

The Turin Camon: Chukwueze Silences His Doubters in 29 Minutes

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Ruben Amorim's tactical plan is under intense scrutiny from a fiercely vocal AC Milan fanbase following a chaotic away trip to face Juventus in Turin.

The biggest pre-match talking point centered around the shocking decision to relegate Nigerian international Samuel Chukwueze to the bench, a move that left Rossoneri faithful entirely bewildered.

However, the 27-year-old Super Eagles winger responded in the best possible way. Introduced as a second-half catalyst, Chukwueze completely injected raw power and verticality into Milan's frontline, beautifully unlocking the stubborn Juventus backline to provide the necessary ammunition to fire the visitors ahead.

Though Juventus fought back deep into stoppage time to salvage a frustrating draw, Chukwueze left an undeniable, world-class impression on the pitch.

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‘More Assists Than Dimarco!’: The Rossoneri Faithful Revolt Online

Refusing to let his individual impact go unnoticed, AC Milan’s official media channels uploaded a dedicated tribute to the winger, posting a graphic captioned: “Another assist recorded.”

The timeline instantly dissolved into absolute chaos, with furious supporters flooding the comment section to launch heavy warnings at Amorim and the club management.

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Another assist recorded 📝 pic.twitter.com/gA4AP0hHYK — AC Milan (@acmilan) September 6, 2026

"He's AC Milan's best player currently, never you bench him again," one passionate fan stated flatly. Others quickly took aim at tactical preferences, screaming: "Never bench him for Moreira again... He has to be a starter!"

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The Loan Fears and Amorim's Looming Selection Headaches

Beyond the immediate tactical outrage, the digital backlash exposed deep anxieties regarding how Milan handles its top-tier African talent, with one fan anxiously predicting: "After your management will loan him again, right?"

Chukwueze has been operating on a highly consistent wavelength under Amorim's guidance, and his ability to alter the destiny of marquee matches off the bench is making it practically impossible to justify his exclusion from the starting eleven.

With domestic and European fixtures coming thick and fast, Amorim will need to treat these fan warnings seriously. Dropping Chukwueze might keep squad rotation fresh, but it is clear the public will ruthlessly punish any future experiments that leave their most dangerous creative outlet sitting on the sidelines.

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