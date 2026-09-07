Victor Osimhen & Onuachu hit injury heartbreaks, Ajibade lights up Paris - Naija Stars Abroad

Nigeria’s international stars endured a chaotic, bittersweet weekend across Europe's elite leagues. Victor Osimhen scored his sixth of the campaign before limping off for Galatasaray, while Super Falcons captain Rasheedat Ajibade inspired PSG to a flawless season-opening victory. Elsewhere, Paul Onuachu’s brilliant brace was completely overshadowed by another high-profile injury scare.

The Goal-and-Gloom Club: Victor Osimhen and Paul Onuachu both found the back of the net for their respective Turkish clubs before being forced off the pitch with concerning injuries.

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Super Falcons Take Paris: National team skipper Rasheedat Ajibade continued her red-hot scoring form, linking up beautifully with Jennifer Echegini to open PSG Feminine's league campaign in style.

The Striker Crisis: With early medical reports indicating that Osimhen could be sidelined for at least a month, under-fire Nigeria boss Eric Chelle faces an impending selection crisis ahead of the international break.

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It was a weekend of extreme highs and devastating lows for Nigerian players across the global stage, leaving national team selectors with massive headaches.

The biggest talking point filtered out of Istanbul, where Galatasaray's marquee striker Victor Osimhen proved to be both a blessing and a source of absolute panic.

The 27-year-old talisman rifled home his sixth goal of the season to inspire a massive away victory against İstanbul Basaksehir, but his night was cut short by a serious adductor injury.

Early reports suggest the African superstar could be out of action for at least a month, putting both his UEFA Champions League aspirations and international availability in severe jeopardy.

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Osimhen wasn't the only Nigerian powerhouse to mix goals with physical heartbreak in Turkey.

Onuachu shines, but joins Osimhen

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Journeyman forward Paul Onuachu put on an absolute masterclass for Trabzonspor, netting a clinical brace to inspire a heavy home victory over Genclerbirligi, while compatriot Chibuike Nwaiwu completely bossed the midfield engine room.

However, just like Osimhen, Onuachu was forced to hobble off the pitch late in the game, leaving fans sweating over the severity of the knock.

Fortunately, things were much brighter in France as Super Falcons skipper Rasheedat Ajibade completely ran the show for Paris Saint-Germain.

Ajibade scored a sublime opener, ruthlessly assisted by fellow Nigerian international Jennifer Echegini, to guide PSG Féminine to a comfortable 2-0 league-opening victory over RC Lens.

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Euro Hotspots: Golden Boy Streaks and Tactical Masterclasses

Across the rest of the continent, it was a wildly mixed bag for the Nigerian contingent.

In the Eredivisie, Tolu Arokodare extended his phenomenal personal hot streak, scoring for the fourth consecutive game for Ajax, though it wasn't enough to prevent a bitter home defeat to rivals PSV Eindhoven.

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Tolu Arokodare celebrates for Ajax.

In Italy, AC Milan's Samuel Chukwueze continued to thrive under the guidance of Ruben Amorim, coming off the bench to grab a vital assist in a tense draw with Juventus, while Akor Adams suffered another disappointing Serie A defeat with Venezia away at Frosinone.

Meanwhile, under-the-radar prospects made serious noise: Manchester United academy graduate Tosin Kehinde dropped a stunning two goals and an assist for Bandırmaspor, while Emmanuel Ayaosi and Samuel Isife completely dismantled Zbrojovka Brno during Slavia Praha’s home routing.

Emmanuel Ayaosi celebrates.

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The Big-League Blackout: Premier League Icons Left Empty-Handed

However, it is an absolute weekend to forget for Nigeria's established Premier League and La Liga stars.

Frank Onyeka and Taiwo Awoniyi both featured but looked entirely isolated as Coventry City fell to their third consecutive defeat away at Manchester City.

In London, despite Alex Iwobi hitting a historic 100-appearance milestone, both he and Calvin Bassey left the pitch empty-handed after another frustrating Fulham loss.

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Over in Spain, Ademola Lookman endured a thoroughly quiet and ineffective afternoon as Atletico Madrid struggled to find their rhythm.