Advertisement

Éx-Chelsea star fingers problematic ownership policy that caused Arsenal defeat

Faruq Ibrahim
Faruq Ibrahim 23:49 - 06 September 2026
Former Chelsea midfielder Joe Cole criticised the club's policy regarding player sales.
Advertisement

Former Chelsea midfielder Joe Cole has criticised the club hierarchy following their 2-1 Premier League defeat to Arsenal.

Advertisement

​He condemned the sporting directorate's ongoing policy of selling elite talent after Kai Havertz orchestrated Sunday's victory at the Emirates Stadium.

​Havertz haunts former club

​The Germany international directly impacted the September 6 derby result, scoring a 25th-minute equaliser against his former employers.

Advertisement

​Morgan Rogers had initially given Chelsea the lead after just two minutes before Havertz and a 50th-minute Martin Ødegaard strike secured the 2-1 comeback win for Arsenal.

​Speaking after the game, Cole expressed frustration with the board's decision-makers for authorising the transfers of talented players.

​"I think if you’ve got Kai Havertz at your club you’re watching him every day, week in, week out," Cole stated.

​"Coaches and managers come and go, but the Directors of Football? Look at the amount of money on centre-forwards the club has spent since they [let] him go out the door."

Advertisement

​A repeating transfer mistake

​Cole argued that the current executives are repeating historical errors at the club,  specifically referencing the previous departure of Kevin De Bruyne.

​De Bruyne left Stamford Bridge in 2014 before eventually returning to the Premier League with Manchester City, where he developed into a generational midfield talent.

The board recently executed a similarly controversial transaction, sanctioning Enzo Fernandez's £125 million deadline-day move to reigning champions Manchester City on September 1.

​Cole contrasted the strategy with the policies implemented by legendary managers Sir Alex Ferguson and Arsène Wenger.

Advertisement

​"It’s just not good enough; I think it’s got to stop happening," Cole concluded.

​"It happened with Kevin De Bruyne [leaving]; it happened with Kai Havertz. Those kind of deals never happened at Manchester United with Sir Alex Ferguson, or with Arsene Wenger at Arsenal."

​He added: "When did you hear of them letting go of a player who went on to become world class at one of your rivals?"

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Latest Videos
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Football
11.10.2023
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Sports Nigeria
Lacroix insists Chelsea deserved more after painful Arsenal defeat
Premier League
07.09.2026
Lacroix insists Chelsea deserved more after painful Arsenal defeat
Super Eagles goalkeeping battle intensifies as Eric Chelle invites Arthur Okonkwo for AFCON qualifiers
Super Eagles
07.09.2026
Super Eagles goalkeeping battle intensifies as Eric Chelle invites Arthur Okonkwo for AFCON qualifiers
Doma United Barau FC NPFL table leaders
Football
07.09.2026
The Big Boys Are Shaking - How underdogs Doma United & Barau FC stunned NPFL to rule Nigeria
Falconets at the FIFA U20 WWC.
Football
07.09.2026
No Fear! Why Nigeria U20 coach is planning to bring down world champions Spain
Ole Markets Review: Why I Stopped Calling Myself a Bettor
Betting
07.09.2026
Ole Markets Review: Why I Stopped Calling Myself a Bettor
Ruben Amorim warned over shock Chukwueze decision after explosive 29-minute cameo in Juventus vs Milan
Football
07.09.2026
Ruben Amorim warned over shock Chukwueze decision after explosive 29-minute cameo in Juventus vs Milan