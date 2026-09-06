Éx-Chelsea star fingers problematic ownership policy that caused Arsenal defeat

Former Chelsea midfielder Joe Cole criticised the club's policy regarding player sales.

Former Chelsea midfielder Joe Cole has criticised the club hierarchy following their 2-1 Premier League defeat to Arsenal.

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​He condemned the sporting directorate's ongoing policy of selling elite talent after Kai Havertz orchestrated Sunday's victory at the Emirates Stadium.

​Havertz haunts former club

​The Germany international directly impacted the September 6 derby result, scoring a 25th-minute equaliser against his former employers.

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​Morgan Rogers had initially given Chelsea the lead after just two minutes before Havertz and a 50th-minute Martin Ødegaard strike secured the 2-1 comeback win for Arsenal.

​Speaking after the game, Cole expressed frustration with the board's decision-makers for authorising the transfers of talented players.

​"I think if you’ve got Kai Havertz at your club you’re watching him every day, week in, week out," Cole stated.

​"Coaches and managers come and go, but the Directors of Football? Look at the amount of money on centre-forwards the club has spent since they [let] him go out the door."

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​A repeating transfer mistake

​Cole argued that the current executives are repeating historical errors at the club, specifically referencing the previous departure of Kevin De Bruyne.

​De Bruyne left Stamford Bridge in 2014 before eventually returning to the Premier League with Manchester City, where he developed into a generational midfield talent.

The board recently executed a similarly controversial transaction, sanctioning Enzo Fernandez's £125 million deadline-day move to reigning champions Manchester City on September 1.

​Cole contrasted the strategy with the policies implemented by legendary managers Sir Alex Ferguson and Arsène Wenger.

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​"It’s just not good enough; I think it’s got to stop happening," Cole concluded.

​"It happened with Kevin De Bruyne [leaving]; it happened with Kai Havertz. Those kind of deals never happened at Manchester United with Sir Alex Ferguson, or with Arsene Wenger at Arsenal."