I sanctioned Enzo's exit — Alonso shows power within Chelsea hierachy

Chelsea boss Xabi Alonso discussed the deadline day exit of Enzo Fernandez.

Chelsea manager Xabi Alonso has confirmed his direct involvement in sanctioning Enzo Fernandez's deadline-day transfer to Manchester City.

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The Spanish tactician addressed the £125 million departure during a Friday press conference, revealing his active role alongside the board in dictating transfer strategy.

Alonso involved in Chelsea's decision-making

Fernandez completed his move to the Premier League champions hours before the September 1 deadline following weeks of protracted negotiations between the two clubs.

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Alonso clarified that the club hierarchy did not execute the sale independently, insisting the coaching staff fully backed the decision.

“We take all the decisions together. We work together in every decision - big or small,” Alonso stated to reporters on September 4.

“We knew, ultimately, the goal is to have the best for the team and squad. We want to build a good spirit and team.”

Midfield plans ruined

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Despite securing the massive windfall from Manchester City, Chelsea executives failed to secure a replacement before the window closed.

The board had previously negotiated a £42 million agreement to sign 22-year-old Monaco midfielder Lamine Camara.

However, the Ligue 1 outfit abruptly cancelled the deal on Tuesday evening after Everton's pursuit of Monaco striker Folarin Balogun reportedly collapsed over late medical concerns.