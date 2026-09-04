Premier League: Isak double hands Liverpool first win of the season

Alexander Isak delivered a standout display as Liverpool claimed their first win of the season with a comfortable 2-0 victory over Ipswich Town at Portman Road on Friday night.

Liverpool, who were desperate for a win after starting the season with consecutive draws, were on top from the first minute and wasted no time in asserting their will on the game.

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Cody Gakpo threaded a ball through to Isak, who fired past Scherpen within six minutes.

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The Swedish forward then bagged his second just three minutes later, once again found by Gakpo before slotting home with a left-footed finish

Two goals in eight minutes, and the game was effectively over as a contest before it had barely begun. Gakpo provided the assist for all three of Isak's goals in the new season, with the second a lovely outside of the boot pass.

Bradley Barcola also came on for his Liverpool debut after his big-money arrival from PSG.

A special moment for Barcola 🥰 pic.twitter.com/u9xhKresje — Liverpool FC (@LFC) September 4, 2026

Isak thought he had his hat-trick before the break, finishing a lovely pass from Florian Wirtz, but was found to be marginally offside.

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Ipswich showed promise in the final third but struggled to find the final bit of magic to carve a route back into the game.