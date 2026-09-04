Blow for Chelle: Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen INJURED after scoring crazy sixth goal for Galatasaray

Galatasaray and Nigeria forward Victor Osimhen suffered a suspected muscle injury during a Super Lig match against Istanbul Basaksehir after scoring his sixth goal of the season. The injury delivers a significant blow to Nigeria manager Eric Chelle ahead of the upcoming AFCON 2027 qualifiers.

Injury Heartbreak: Super Eagles talisman Victor Osimhen was forced off with a suspected injury just 33 minutes into Galatasaray's high-stakes Super Lig clash against Istanbul Basaksehir tonight.

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Scoring Mastery: The 27-year-old forward scored a sensational opening goal in the 16th minute, marking his sixth goal of the season before disaster struck.

National Team Crisis: The sudden injury serves as a catastrophic blow to under-fire Nigeria manager Eric Chelle just weeks before the crucial AFCON 2027 qualification campaign kicks off.

Absolute disaster has struck both Istanbul and the Nigerian national team setup tonight. Galatasaray's marquee forward Osimhen saw a night of pure footballing ecstasy instantly turn into a devastating nightmare during the Super Lig clash against İstanbul Basaksehir at the Basaksehir Fatih Terim Stadium.

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The 27-year-old forward, who has been the undisputed centre of attention heading into the game, was forced to prematurely limp off the pitch in the 33rd minute after suffering a sudden injury.

The talismanic striker was swiftly replaced by Turkish teammate Barıs Alper Yılmaz, leaving both Okan Buruk and Nigeria’s technical bench sweating profusely over the gravity of the knock.

Six Goals in Four Weeks: The Bittersweet Masterclass

The injury comes at a time when Osimhen was operating on a completely world-class wavelength, looking entirely unplayable for the fourth consecutive week.

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Before disaster struck under the stadium lights, the Nigerian international gave the Lions a fully deserved lead in the 16th minute, showing his elite instincts to fire home a brilliant opening goal.

The clinical strike marked his staggering sixth goal of the competitive campaign, alongside his three assists. He had entered tonight's match fresh off a series of historic performances, including a match-winning penalty against Goztepe and a ruthless brace against Corum FK.

This latest goal further cemented his status as the most terrifying offensive weapon in Turkish football, making the subsequent sight of him clutching his leg and walking off a bitter pill for travelling supporters to swallow.

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⏱️ 33’ | Takımımızda oyuncu değişikliği:



⬅️ Victor Osimhen

➡️ Barış Alper Yılmaz#İBFKvGS pic.twitter.com/r2T1qb2uBW — Galatasaray SK (@GalatasaraySK) September 4, 2026

A Catastrophic Blow for Eric Chelle's AFCON Campaign

While Galatasaray officials begin emergency scans, the psychological fallout of this injury will be felt heaviest in Nigeria.

The Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle is now facing a massive logistical crisis ahead of the high-pressure 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers later this month.

Super Eagles head coach Chelle ||Imago

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Chelle, who is already skating on paper-thin ice with a heavily cynical and traumatised Nigerian fanbase following the country's recent failure to secure a 2026 FIFA World Cup spot, had built his entire offensive blueprint around Osimhen’s explosive form.

With a stubborn Madagascar side arriving on Nigerian soil on September 23rd followed by a daunting away trip to Guinea-Bissau on September 27th, losing his main weapon could completely derail Nigeria's tactical shape.

Catch Up on More Super Eagles Drama

While we await an official medical update on Osimhen's condition from the Istanbul clinic, the rest of the Nigerian football world continues to move at breakneck speed.

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If you missed our earlier updates, read about how fellow international star Alex Iwobi is set to break a historic Premier League record this weekend when Fulham host Crystal Palace.