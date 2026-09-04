South Korea punishes D'Tigress in fourth quarter to win World Cup opener

Nigeria's D'Tigress lost 99-81 to South Korea in their opening FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup game.

Nigeria's D'Tigress suffered a disappointing start to their FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup campaign after South Korea pulled away in the fourth quarter to claim a 99-81 victory in Berlin.

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Nigeria showed flashes of brilliance and remained within touching distance for three quarters. Still, a dominant late surge from South Korea proved too much for Rena Wakama's side as they opened Group B with a defeat on Friday.

With another game arriving less than 24 hours later, D'Tigress will have little time to dwell on the setback as they prepare for a crucial clash against Hungary.

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Bright start gives Nigeria early hope

Nigeria entered the tournament looking to build on their status as Africa's dominant women's basketball team, and they matched South Korea's intensity during a competitive opening quarter.

Korea assert mastery over Nigeria in their #FIBAWWC opener 👏 pic.twitter.com/Q7dfcj5D8S — FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup (@FIBAWWC) September 4, 2026

Although the Koreans edged ahead, D'Tigress remained firmly in contention, ending the first period just four points behind at 26-22.

The momentum continued into the second quarter as Nigeria found offensive rhythm through quick transitions and aggressive attacks to the basket.

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Not the start we wanted, but it’s only the first game. We go again tomorrow against Hungary, Saturday, September 5, at 12:15 p.m. WAT. #dtigress #fibawwc pic.twitter.com/vp2VnkMXkt — DTigress (@DtigressNG) September 4, 2026

However, South Korea responded each time the African champions threatened to level the contest, taking a narrow 48-45 lead into halftime.

The third quarter proved pivotal. D'Tigress continued to battle, keeping the deficit manageable for long stretches, but South Korea gradually tightened its grip on the game through efficient shooting and disciplined ball movement.

By the end of the third quarter, the Asian side had stretched its advantage to 68-62, leaving Nigeria with work to do heading into the final 10 minutes.

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Fourth-Quarter collapse seals defeat

Any hopes of a Nigerian comeback faded during a one-sided fourth quarter.

Haeran Lee makes a way 🛣️🇰🇷 #FIBAWWC pic.twitter.com/lzpFqHbcIW — FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup (@FIBAWWC) September 4, 2026

South Korea raised its defensive intensity, forced crucial turnovers and converted scoring opportunities at the other end to create clear separation on the scoreboard.

The late burst transformed what had been a closely contested encounter into a convincing 99-81 victory for the Koreans.

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Rena Wakama's team returns to action on Saturday, when they face Hungary in a must-win Group B encounter that could significantly shape their chances of progressing in the tournament.