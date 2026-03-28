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Caitlin Clark vs D’Tigress: Indiana Fever joins blockbuster U.S. Tour for historic showdown

David Ben
David Ben 12:33 - 28 March 2026
Caitlin Clark vs D’Tigress: Indiana Fever joins blockbuster U.S. Tour for historic showdown
The highly-anticipated clash marks one of the first times an African national team will compete against WNBA franchises.
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WNBA sensation Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever will square off against Nigeria’s D’Tigress in a marquee preseason exhibition on May 2, 2026, as the African champions expand their blockbuster 2026 United States tour.

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The announcement was first announced on Thursday, March 26, by Indiana Fever on social media.

It was also confirmed by the official Team Nigeria Basketball account on X, which handles all national team communications for both D’Tigress and D’Tigers.

The post read: “We weren’t done. First San Diego. Then Kansas City. Now Indianapolis. D’Tigress vs Indiana Fever | 05.02.26 | 7PM EST | Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The tour continues.”

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D’Tigress, ranked eighth in the world and reigning five-time AfroBasket champions, continue an ambitious three-game slate designed to fine-tune their preparations for the 2026 FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup in Berlin.

The Bigger Picture

Nigeria’s national women's basketball team is using the tour as the cornerstone of their final World Cup buildup.

D'Tigress of Nigeria | Credit: X
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After mixed results in March’s global qualifying window, including wins over Colombia and the Philippines but losses to South Korea, France, and Germany, the U.S. games represent a step up in physicality and competition against the world’s best professional talent.

With Caitlin Clark expected to lead a dynamic Fever roster, the Indianapolis showdown promises to be the tour’s biggest draw.

Caitlin Clark of the Indiana Fever | Instagram

The matchup will test D’Tigress’ vaunted defense against one of the WNBA’s most explosive offensive threats and give the Fever valuable reps against elite international competition. The time for the game is 7:00 PM EST and 12:00 AM (midnight) WAT on May 3, 2026.

Nigeria's D'Tigress
Nigeria's D'Tigress
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D’Tigress head into the tour as Africa’s dominant force, having secured a record-extending fifth straight continental title in 2025 to punch their ticket to the World Cup (September 4-13, Berlin). The addition of the Fever has elevated the entire tour from impressive to must-watch status for global women’s basketball fans

Full D’Tigress 2026 U.S. Tour Schedule

  • April 25 – vs Los Angeles Sparks (San Diego)

  • April 27 – vs Minnesota Lynx (Kansas City)

  • May 2 – vs Indiana Fever (Indianapolis, 7PM EST)

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