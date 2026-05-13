₦323MILLION fine for Barça legend caught doing yahoo with stocks

One of the most famous faces to ever wear the Barcelona shirt has been caught in a high-level stock market scandal.

Former Barcelona star Gerard Piqué is facing a massive financial disaster after his secret market moves were finally exposed

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The ex-Spain international has been slapped with a ₦323 million (€200,000) fine after being caught in an illegal stock market scandal.

Barcelona legend Gaerard Pique | IMAGO

Spain’s financial regulators, the CNMV, announced the penalty this week, describing the former defender’s actions as a "very serious offence" that cheated the system.

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What happened?

According to The Athletic, the trouble started when Piqué allegedly received a secret tip-off from businessman Jose Elias while he was sidelined with an injury.

Gerard Pique | Credit: AP

This "under-g" information revealed that a major healthcare company was about to be bought out, news that hadn't been shared with the public yet. Instead of playing by the rules, the Barça icon used that insider connection to make a quick move.

The stocks were bought on January 22, 2021, and sold six days later, with Pique making a significant profit with the sale.

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The Barcelona legend reportedly bought over 100,000 shares of the company just forty-eight hours before the buyout was announced and watched the stock value skyrocket by 20% the moment the news went global.

Pique was fined for buying stocks of Aspy Global Services “while in possession of privileged information” from Elias. The businessman who leaked the secret was also fined ₦161 million (€100,000).

The Spanish legend has the option to appeal the fine at Spain’s National High Court.

Gerard Pique's career

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Gerard Pique won 38 trophies as a player | Imago

Gerard Piqué, a product of Barcelona's famous La Masia academy, began his professional journey at Man United in 2004, where he gained valuable experience, including a loan spell at Real Zaragoza, and won the 2007–08 UEFA Champions League.

Despite the early successes in England, he returned to his boyhood club, FC Barcelona, in 2008 under Pep Guardiola.

He immediately established himself as one of the world's best centre-backs, playing a vital role in an unprecedented treble-winning season. During his 15-season tenure at Barcelona (2008–2022), Piqué was a cornerstone of the defence, accumulating 616 appearances and 31 major club titles, including nine La Liga trophies and three additional Champions League titles.

He formed an iconic, long-lasting partnership with Carles Puyol, and later, he provided leadership to a new generation of players. Known for his intelligence, composure, and scoring knack for a defender, he was a key figure in two separate treble campaigns in 2008–09 and 2014–15.

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Internationally, Piqué was a regular for Spain, forming a solid defensive partnership that helped win the 2010 FIFA World Cup and UEFA Euro 2012. After accumulating 102 caps, he retired from the national team following the 2018 World Cup.