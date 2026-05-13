They will pay bills - Former Super Eagles captain calls for better NPFL salaries, welfare for players

Former Super Eagles captain says poor salaries and welfare in the NPFL are forcing players abroad and has urged major reforms in Nigerian football.

Former Super Eagles captain Sunday Oliseh has called for major improvements in player salaries and welfare in the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL), insisting that financial stability is essential for the growth of domestic football.

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Sunday Oliseh || Imago

The former Super Eagles midfielder made the remarks during an interview with Brila FM, where he addressed the ongoing challenges facing players in Nigeria’s top-flight league.

What Oliseh said

Oliseh stressed that football is a profession and a source of livelihood for players, not just entertainment.

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“Football is a business. It is what players use to pay their bills, support their families, and secure their future,” he said.

The former Super Eagles star argued that poor financial conditions are one of the main reasons talented Nigerian players continue to leave the country for opportunities abroad.

Oliseh also highlighted the importance of paying players consistently and on time.

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“Even if the salary is modest, regular payment makes a huge difference,” he explained.

Reflecting on his own playing days in Nigeria, he noted that although wages were smaller, players rarely experienced delays in payment.

“When we played, we were never owed salaries for months. The amount may not have been huge, but it was reliable," he added.

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According to Oliseh, consistency in payment allows players to build stable lives and support their families effectively.

He added that if Nigerian football authorities genuinely want local players to remain in the NPFL, the league environment must become more professional and financially secure.

“People raised families and planned their futures through consistent savings,” he said.

The former midfielder urged administrators to improve the overall management and structure of the league.

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