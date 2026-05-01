Chelle turns to NPFL for new Super Eagles stars

Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle begins NPFL scouting tour to discover young talents

Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle is ramping up efforts to discover fresh talent within the Nigeria Premier Football League as part of a broader plan to strengthen the Nigeria national football team.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Eric Chelle || Imago

The head coach is set to embark on a nationwide scouting tour, attending league matches to personally assess players who can fit into his long-term vision for the team.

Unity Cup to serve as testing ground

Advertisement

Advertisement

Chelle’s renewed domestic focus comes ahead of the Unity Cup in London, where several home-based players are expected to get opportunities to impress.

The tournament will act as a key evaluation platform, allowing the coaching crew to test emerging talents against international opposition.

The Unity Cup is back, and Nigeria’s Super Eagles will defend their title at The Valley in Charlton, South London, from May 26 to 30, facing Zimbabwe, Jamaica and India in a four-nation knockout tournament.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The tournament will kick off with two exciting semi-finals, with Nigeria facing Zimbabwe in the opening semi-final on May 26.

The second semi-final on May 27 will see Jamaica take on India.