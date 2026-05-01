Osimhen snubs Super Eagles stars, names ‘future Ballon d’Or winner’ as favourite teammate

Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen has decided that his favourite teammate is not someone who has worn the green and white of Nigeria

Victor Osimhen has named former Napoli partner Khvicha Kvaratskhelia as the best teammate of his career, boldly backing the winger to one day win the Ballon d’Or.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Galatasaray striker overlooked all of his past and present Super Eagles colleagues in favour of the Georgian star.

Osimhen names Kvaratskhelia as best teammate

Speaking about the finest player he has shared a dressing room with, Osimhen did not hesitate before selecting his former Napoli teammate.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Kvaratskhelia,” the Nigerian striker replied when asked, adding, “He’s such an amazing player, he’s a top guy. In the dressing room and on the pitch, he’s that guy.”

The pair formed one of Europe’s most feared attacking partnerships during their time together at Napoli, spearheading the club to the 2022/23 Serie A title and ending their 33-year wait for league glory.

Their chemistry was central to that triumph, with Osimhen winning the Golden Boot while Kvaratskhelia finished as Serie A’s top assist provider and Most Valuable Player.

Osimhen backs his former partner for Ballon d’Or glory

In addition to being his favourite teammate, Osimhen believes Kvaratskhelia’s talent can eventually take him to the very top of world football.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“When he came to Naples, I used to say, ‘Inshallah, in the near future, he can win the Ballon d’Or.’ He can really do that,” Osimhen said.

The Nigerian also praised the Georgian for his continued development since moving to Paris Saint-Germain in 2025, concluding, “He’s one of the best wingers in the world right now, no one can argue that.”