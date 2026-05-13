Nicolas Pepe vs Akor Adams: Why Villarreal vs Sevilla showdown could decide LaLiga MVP winner

While Nicolas Pepe has already fired Villarreal into the Champions League, Sevilla’s Akor Adams is still fighting to secure his clu​b's LaLiga survival despite his recent Espanyol heroics. This explosive head-to-head clash at the Ceramica will not only impact the league table but could officially crown Spain's new African King.

The race for the prestigious LaLiga African MVP award is reaching a boiling point, with Nigerian star Akor Adams amongst the frontrunners.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Former Arsenal winger Nicolas Pepe has been in sensational form, successfully driving Villarreal back into Europe's elite.

On the other side, Nigerian striker Adams is carrying the weight of Sevilla on his shoulders, desperate to secure their top-flight survival.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Villarreal vs Sevilla: The Jinx

Sevilla head into this crucial encounter facing a massive psychological hurdle in their bid to stay in LaLiga.

The Andalusians have historically struggled against their hosts, losing each of their last four consecutive matches against Villarreal.

Pepe has fired Villarreal to the UCL again.

Advertisement

Advertisement

With the Yellow Submarine already guaranteed a top-four finish, the big question is whether a desperate Sevilla side can finally break the jinx and take advantage of a team with less to play for.

Overturning that record will be a monumental task. Villarreal are currently on a ruthless run of form, losing just one of their last nine LaLiga matches.

Nicolas Pepe | IMAGO

Marcelino's men have turned their home stadium into a fortress, racking up six consecutive victories at the Ceramica.

Even more daunting for Sevilla is Villarreal's flawless record this season, having won all 14 matches played against teams outside the top five.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Travel Nightmare

Adams’ late winner against Espanyol was crucial, handing Sevilla back-to-back league victories for the first time since October 2025.

However, their form away from home remains atrocious. Sevilla have lost four consecutive matches on the road and have managed just one single victory in their last 11 away trips, making this journey highly perilous.

Akor Adams || Imago

Advertisement

Advertisement

This blockbuster match ultimately boils down to a direct shootout between the two MVP frontrunners.

Pepe is the man of the moment for Villarreal, boasting five goals in his last eight appearances and remaining unbeaten in his last 11 scoring outings for the club.

Akor Adams has to keep his LaLiga MVP dream alive.

Meanwhile, Adams has proven to be the ultimate clutch player for Sevilla. The Nigerian powerhouse has scored either the opening or the closing goal in each of his eight scoring appearances this season.