Akor Adams to battle Ghana's duo as LaLiga unveils 20-man African MVP award nominees — But Lookman snubbed

The player who wasn't nominated is arguably the best African in LaLiga right now and Nigeria has three players there

LaLiga has released its nominees for the 2025/26 SPORTY LaLiga MVP award on Friday, 20 Sub-Saharan African players recognised for their contributions to Spanish football this season.

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Nigeria has two names on the list and one enormous name that is not there. The conversation around all three tells you more about where Nigerian football stands in Europe right now than any league table could.

Start with the omission, because it is impossible to ignore. Ademola Lookman, former African Footballer of the Year, UEFA Europa League hat-trick hero, one of the most decorated African players of his generation, joined Atlético Madrid in the January window and has since scored four goals and registered three assists in seven appearances across all competitions.

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He scored on his debut, and has been one of the most impactful arrivals in Spain this season. His name is not on the nominees list.

Champions League Quarter Finals!! 🔜 ⚪️🔴 pic.twitter.com/810Jf7n9FG — Ademola Lookman (@Alookman_) March 18, 2026

Why Lookman was left out

The reason is procedural, not political. The award's eligibility window covers performances across the full season, but Lookman only arrived in Spain in February, too late for the nomination process. The timing worked against him, not the selectors.

But the image remains striking. The most decorated African footballer of his generation is playing in LaLiga, and LaLiga's African MVP award does not have his name on it.

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The two Nigerians who did make the list

While Lookman's omission dominates the conversation, the real Nigerian celebration belongs to Akor Adams and Chidera Ejuke, both at Sevilla, both nominated, both representing the Super Eagles in one of world football's most competitive leagues.

Their stories could not be more different, and together they make for one of Nigerian football's most quietly compelling European narratives of the season.

Akor Adams has contributed 11 goals this season for Sevilla.

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Adams has been the bigger surprise. A striker who arrived at Sevilla without the weight of expectation that follows Lookman everywhere, he has quietly become his club's top scorer, including a goal in a stunning 4-1 victory over Barcelona.

Nigeria rarely produces this profile: the patient, unglamorous builder who takes his moment when it finally arrives and makes the most of every second of it. His nomination is thoroughly deserved.

Akor Adams in the Super Eagles starting XI.

Two Nigerians at the same LaLiga club, both performing, both nominated. That alone is a story Nigerian football deserves to tell louder than it has been telling it.

Ejuke, meanwhile, has contributed to a Sevilla campaign that has given the club genuine momentum. His nomination alongside Adams means Nigeria is the only nation with two players at the same LaLiga club on the list, a detail that has gone largely unnoticed but speaks to the Super Eagles' growing footprint in Spanish football.

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Chidera Ejuke celebrates his first goal for Sevilla.

Super Eagles in LaLiga - 2025/26

Ademola Lookman - Atletico Madrid · Not Nominated

4 goals, 3 assists in 7 appearances since joining in February. Scored on debut in Copa del Rey quarterfinal. Arguably the most impactful African signing of the January window and not eligible for the award.

Ademola Lookman celebrates in the Champions League.

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Akor Adams - Sevilla FC · Nominated

Club's top scorer this season. Scored in a 4-1 win over Barcelona. The quiet revelation of Nigeria's European season, a striker who let his football do every bit of the talking.

Akor Adams || Imago

Chidera Ejuke - Sevilla FC · Nominated

Contributed consistently to Sevilla's campaign. Nominated alongside Adams, making Nigeria the only nation with two players at the same LaLiga club on the list.

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Ejuke and Akor Adams at Sevilla || Imago

Vote and make it count

The SPORTY LaLiga MVP winner is decided by a combination of fan votes from across Sub-Saharan Africa and a panel of journalists and football stakeholders. Voting is open now and runs until Sunday 10th May 2026.

The winner will be announced at a special event in Lagos on Saturday 23rd May, the final weekend of the LaLiga season. Nigerian fans have two names to vote for. Use it.

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Award Details: SPORTY LaLiga MVP 2025/26 Voting Opens Today: Friday 20 March 2026 Voting Closes: Sunday, 10 May 2026 Winner Announced: Saturday, 23 May 2026 - Lagos, Nigeria Nigerian Nominees: Akor Adams & Chidera Ejuke (both Sevilla FC) Partner: SPORTY × LaLiga Previous Nigerian Winner: Samuel Chukwueze

The award will likely go to Inaki Williams, chasing a third consecutive title or to Djene Dakonam, who has played more minutes than any other African in the division. Both would be worthy winners.

Inaki Williams with his last LALIGA MVP award.

But the Nigerian chapter of this season's LaLiga story is not diminished by who wins the trophy. Three Super Eagles in LaLiga, two nominated, and one who wasn't eligible but is already the most talked-about African in Spain.

Next season, when the nominations drop, Lookman's name will be the first one on the list. The award missed him once. It will not be able to again.

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Full list of Nominees for the 2025/26 SPORTY LALIGA MVP