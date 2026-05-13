Go there — Super Eagles legend Utaka advises Osimhen on next move

Victor Osimhen has been heavily linked with a move away from Galatasaray this summer after another impressive season.

Former Super Eagles striker John Utaka has urged Victor Osimhen to consider leaving Galatasaray this summer amid strong interest from Europe’s biggest clubs, including Real Madrid and Barcelona.

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Osimhen has been heavily linked with a move away from Turkey, but Galatasaray vice-president Erden Timur has insisted the club will fight to keep their star striker, even if a massive €150 million offer arrives.

Utaka backs Osimhen to Real Madrid

However, Utaka believes the final decision should prioritise Osimhen’s ambitions.“It all depends on the player,” Utaka said on Brila Media’s Breakfast Show ‘No Holds Barred with Ifeanyi Udeze’.

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“This is a two-way conversation. I mean, Osimhen needs to talk to the board, and then if the two parties agree, he might carry on. It all depends on if the player wants to leave or stay.

John Utaka is the top scoring Nigerian in Ligue 1 history.

The former Montpellier star was more direct with his personal recommendation, suggesting Osimhen could win even more trophies at one of Europe's top clubs.

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“Personally, I will plead with the player to go. But you also have to look at the football side, is he going to benefit you financially and trophy-wise? If where he is going allows him to win trophies, then he should go.”

Utaka emphasised the importance of legacy and collective success, adding:

“At the end of the day, it’s all about class. Class of 2012 is when I won the league with Montpellier… We are playing football at the end to make money, make our families happy, and also make ourselves happy. Winning trophies, there is also history behind it.”

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He gave strong backing to a potential move to Real Madrid, especially if José Mourinho takes charge.

“100 percent, if I were Osimhen, I will go. Because Mourinho has seen something in him that made him request for Osimhen in the first place.”