Revealed! Xabi Alonso’s strange training method to help Chelsea defeat Arsenal

Chelsea have turned to an unconventional training method under Xabi Alonso as they prepare for Sunday’s Premier League clash with Arsenal at the Emirates.

Players were spotted using rugby tackle shields and crash pads at Cobham this week ahead of this weekend's London derby against the Gunners.

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The drill saw teammates repeatedly driving into the large protective bags to simulate heavy physical contact, which is to be expected against the PL champions.

Summer signings Valentin Barco and Pep Chavarria were among those holding the pads while the rest of the squad practised bracing for impact.

🚨 PREMIER LEAGUE! 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿



Chelsea have been training with RUGBY BAGS ahead of their game against Arsenal. 🔵🏉



ℹ️ @SkySportsNews pic.twitter.com/RhzjTu59xm — Polymarket FC (@PolymarketFC) September 4, 2026

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The unusual drills are aimed specifically at combating Arsenal’s set-piece threat. Mikel Arteta’s side scored a league-high 22 goals from dead-ball situations last season and remain one of the most dangerous teams in the Premier League from corners and free-kicks.

Alonso is clearly determined to make his players more robust in the aerial and physical battles that often decide London derbies.

Chelsea have already conceded five goals in their opening two league matches and will need to be far tighter defensively against a well-drilled Arsenal side that has started the new campaign strongly.

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The rugby-style sessions have drawn attention on social media, with training pictures circulating widely and highlighting just how seriously the new Chelsea manager is taking the challenge of stopping Arsenal’s set-piece routines.