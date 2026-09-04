Manchester City vs Coventry: Prediction, Team News, Odds & Where to Watch

Manchester City are seeking to preserve their perfect start to the season as they welcome Coventry City to the Etihad Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Date & Time: Saturday, 5 September 2026 | 14:00 GMT / 15:00 BST / 10:00 AM ET

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Venue: Etihad Stadium, Manchester

Broadcast/Streaming: ⚽ Live on Sky Sports (UK) | NBC/Peacock (US) — check local listings for SuperSport availability

Manchester City vs Coventry match overview

Newly-promoted Coventry are already under pressure as they take on a Manchester City side who’ve not yet dropped a point.

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After bouncing back from their Community Shield humbling against Arsenal, City have won both of their opening Premier League fixtures to sit top of the table on goal difference, scoring six and conceding just two.

Coventry, meanwhile, were beaten 3-0 at champions Arsenal on the opening weekend before a much more alarming home defeat, losing 0-1 to fellow promoted side Hull City.

This contest represents the first between these two teams in any competition since March 2002, when Manchester City won 4-2 at Maine Road as a second-tier club under the late Kevin Keegan.

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Quick prediction & odds

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Ole Markets Pre-kickoff prices Manchester City v Coventry Sat 5 Sept · 15:00 Manchester City 84% (1.19) Draw 11% (9.09) Coventry 6% (16.67)

📊 Primary Match Prediction: [Manchester City to Win] (odds: 1.19)

City are unbeaten in 30 league games against newly-promoted sides (W27, D3), and Coventry's threadbare, goalless start makes an upset here look highly unlikely.

✨ Value Market Pick: [Over 2.5 Goals] (odds: 1.36)

City have scored six goals in their opening two matches and Coventry have already conceded three times in the league — the ingredients for another comfortable, high-scoring home win are all in place.

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*Odds sourced from SportyBet and are correct at the time of publishing. Always gamble responsibly.

Manchester City vs Coventry preview

Manchester City's perfect start to the Enzo Maresca era continues to gather pace heading into this one.

Maresca's two Premier League wins have looked increasingly convincing, with a sharper press and better service into Erling Haaland driving the improvement between the Bournemouth and Palace performances.

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Haaland himself scored a brace against Palace to open his season account, and with Phil Foden, Cherki and Antoine Semenyo all offering additional creative threat, City's attacking options look as deep as ever even before factoring in Fernandez's imminent debut.

City have lost just once at the Etihad in the top flight over the last year, and a home fixture against a winless, goal-shy promoted side is about as favourable a fixture as the calendar could produce right now.

Adding a fascinating subplot, Manchester City closed out the transfer window with the biggest deal of the summer, a £125million move for Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernandez, part of a spending spree past £450million that also brought in Iliman Ndiaye, Ayyoub Bouaddi and Elliot Anderson — making City comfortably the highest-spending club in the division this summer.

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Coventry's return to the top flight after 25 years away has been anything but smooth, and Frank Lampard's side face a real test of damage limitation at the Etihad.

Their attacking output has been essentially non-existent through two matches — zero goals scored — while their defence has already shown clear vulnerability against top-flight quality, conceding three times in their solitary competitive test so far against elite opposition.

The Sky Blues sit 17th with zero points — a stark contrast to a squad that stormed to the Championship title last season with 95 points and 97 goals.

The injury list compounds matters: Haji Wright, their most experienced forward option, isn't expected back until late in the year, while Luke Woolfenden and Kaine Kesler-Hayden are both still some weeks from returning.

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With Ephron Mason-Clark also a doubt, Coventry's already limited attacking threat looks set to be stretched even further thin against a City side in ruthless early-season form.

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Form & Head-to-Head (H2H)

Competition Manchester City form Coventry City form Last meeting Premier League W W L L Man City 4-2 Coventry (2001-02, Championship)

Manchester City hold a commanding head-to-head record against Coventry, with 26 wins from 38 all-time meetings to Coventry's seven.

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The two clubs haven't met competitively in almost 25 years — their last two encounters, both in the 2001-02 Championship season, produced high drama in both directions: a 4-3 win for Coventry at the old Highfield Road, followed by a 4-2 City win in the reverse fixture.

Team News & Predicted Lineups

Absences & Suspensions

Manchester City

Jeremy Doku remains sidelined with a calf injury, while Matheus Nunes is doubtful with a muscle issue, which could therefore see Abdukodir Khusanov continue at right-back.

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Rayan Cherki has contributed to 15 goals (five goals, 10 assists) across his 20 PL starts for City, and the Frenchman will hope to continue in an advanced central position behind striker Erling Haaland, who has scored 19 goals in 20 top-flight appearances against newly-promoted clubs.

Maresca could be tempted to hand £125 signing Enzo Fernandez his full debut, with the Argentine set to battle with fellow new signings Elliot Anderson and Ayyoub Bouaddi for a start in centre-midfield.

Iliman Ndiaye was another Deadline Day signing for City and is available to start either on the left or right flank, though Maresca may decide to stick with Antoine Semenyo and Phil Foden in wide areas.

Coventry

Haji Wright (thigh) remains a long-term absentee, while Frank Onyeka (hip) and Sidiki Cherif (fitness) both missed the defeat to Hull and will be assessed ahead of kickoff this weekend.

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Bobby Thomas came off with a cramp against Hull, but he should be available to continue at centre-back. He could line up alongside both Aurele Amenda and Ethan Pinnock should Lampard decide to switch to a five-man defence.

Either Jack Rudoni or Victor Torp will likely start in centre-midfield alongside captain Matt Grimes and Caleb Yirenkyi if Onyeka is not fit to feature, while Ephron Mason-Clark could link up with Taiwo Awoniyi in a two-man frontline.

Manchester City (4-2-3-1) Predicted Lineup

Donnarumma; Khusanov, Dias, Guehi, Gvardiol; Anderson, O’Reilly; Foden, Cherki, Semenyo; Haaland

Coventry City (5-3-2) Predicted Lineup

Rushworth; Van Ewijk, Thomas, Pinnock, Amenda, Dasilva; Yirenkyi, Grimes, Rudoni; Mason-Clark, Awoniyi

Exact score prediction

Manchester City 4-0 Coventry City

Coventry's threadbare squad, injury list and complete lack of attacking output so far make this look like a fixture too far, while Manchester City's early-season form, home advantage and vast individual quality point firmly towards a comfortable, potentially one-sided afternoon at the Etihad.

Maresca's side are expected to dominate proceedings and possess far too much firepower for the visitors' vulnerable backline, meaning that while the Sky Blues may hope to frustrate City with a disciplined low block, the hosts should ultimately find a way to claim a convincing victory.