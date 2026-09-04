‘We all suffered’ — Ex-Man United star warns Chukwueze others about Amorim

Super Eagles star Samuel Chukwueze has been given a warning about new AC Milan boss Ruben Amorim from an ex-player

Rasmus Hojlund has opened up on his difficult Manchester United spell, admitting that the entire squad “suffered” after Ruben Amorim replaced Erik ten Hag.

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The Danish striker has since completed a permanent move to Napoli, while Amorim has taken charge at AC Milan and is now helping Nigerian winger Samuel Chukwueze revive his fortunes.

Hojlund opens up on United struggles

Hojlund joined Manchester United from Atalanta in 2023 for a reported £72 million fee and enjoyed an encouraging debut campaign, finishing as the club’s top scorer while helping them win the FA Cup.

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However, his fortunes changed dramatically after Amorim arrived in November 2024. Hojlund scored only eight goals in 40 appearances under the Portuguese coach as United struggled to adapt to a new tactical system.

Speaking to Gazzetta dello Sport, the 23-year-old refused to blame one particular issue but pointed to the managerial change as a major factor.

“I don’t think anything specific went wrong. I arrived at a club with a manager. It was a difficult year, with a lot of injuries, but we won the FA Cup, and I was the top scorer. Then we went through a difficult period and Amorim arrived, an excellent coach but with a different style of play. The team had to adapt, and it was complicated. We all suffered,” Hojlund explained.

Hojlund also reflected on United’s narrow Europa League final defeat to Tottenham, insisting his time at the club could have been viewed differently had they lifted the trophy.

From Hojlund's exit to Chukwueze revival

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Hojlund eventually left Manchester after a major squad rebuild under INEOS, with Benjamin Sesko, Bryan Mbeumo and Matheus Cunha pushing him down the pecking order. After initially joining Napoli on loan, the striker has now made the move permanent in a £38 million deal.

Amorim had previously explained why Hojlund’s departure became necessary, admitting that guaranteeing him regular minutes would have been difficult.

“We need two strikers, and sometimes I prefer players who can cover multiple positions,” Amorim said.

Ironically, the manager who oversaw Hojlund’s decline at United is now working to revive the career of another Nigerian star.

Chukwueze struggled during his loan spell at Fulham last season and failed to secure a permanent move away from AC Milan. Under Amorim, however, the winger has enjoyed an impressive pre-season and encouraging start to the new campaign.

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