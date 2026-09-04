Trabzonspor boss addresses Onuachu exit rumours

Paul Onuachu's future at Trabzonspor has been a matter of speculation in recent weeks

Trabzonspor president Ertuğrul Doğan has moved to end speculation over Paul Onuachu’s future by insisting that the Super Eagles striker is not leaving the Turkish club this summer.

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The statement comes amid reports linking the 32-year-old with a move to Saudi Arabia and Trabzonspor’s interest in Tottenham striker Richarlison.

Onuachu staying despite Saudi interest

Onuachu attracted plenty of attention after a sensational 2025/26 campaign in which he scored 26 goals across all competitions, including 22 in the Turkish Super Lig.

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His league tally saw him share the Golden Boot with İstanbul Başakşehir forward Eldor Shomurodov, having previously returned to Trabzonspor on a permanent deal from Southampton following a successful loan spell.

Despite his impressive campaign, rumours of a possible departure have persisted throughout the summer. With the major European transfer window now closed while the Saudi Pro League and Turkish Super Lig windows remains open, speculation over a potential move has intensified.

However, Doğan has insisted that Trabzonspor have no plans to sell their star striker, saying via Fotomac, “Paul Onuachu's departure is not on the agenda. The top scorer of this league, there is no such situation.”

Nigerian star facing battle to rediscover form

While his future appears settled, Onuachu now has another problem to solve. The Nigerian has endured a frustrating start to the new campaign, failing to register a goal or assist in his first five appearances across all competitions.

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That represents a significant contrast to how he finished last season, when he scored twice in Trabzonspor’s 2-1 Turkish Cup final victory over Konyaspor.

Meanwhile, Trabzonspor have also been linked to a possible move for Tottenham’s out-of-favour striker Richarlison, who was left out of Spurs’ Premier League squad. According to reports, the club’s efforts for Richarlison have been backed by summer marquee signings Mohamed Salah and Fabinho.

The striker will now be hoping to put the transfer speculation behind him and rediscover the ruthless form that made him one of the most dangerous forwards in Turkey.