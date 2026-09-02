Why I left Chelsea to join Manchester City — Enzo Fernandez

Manchester City completed the signing of Enzo Fernández from Chelsea on a five-year contract, equalling the Premier League record fee of £125 million.

City confirmed the new signing in an official statement released in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

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Fernandez was Enzo Maresca's first-choice signing to boost the midfield after significant departures, and the Etihad decision-makers pushed hard to land the World Cup winner.

Introducing our new Argentinian Blue 🇦🇷🩵 pic.twitter.com/nEHQ1oM855 — Manchester City (@ManCity) September 1, 2026

Fernández's transfer equals the Premier League record, previously set by Liverpool with the signing of Alexander Isak.

The midfielder told his new club's website after signing: "Manchester City is the most successful club in England in recent years. Every player wants to be part of a club like this, because everyone knows how good the management is at Manchester City."

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He added: "I couldn't be happier to be here, and I'm ready for the challenge of helping the team continue to win titles.

It's a club built for success. If you look at the make-up of the squad, you'll find quality in every position. I want to learn from my new teammates and become a better player.

"I always make sure to keep developing my level. Everyone who has worked with me knows how hard I train every day and how much I give during matches.