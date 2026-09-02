Why I left Chelsea to join Manchester City — Enzo Fernandez
City confirmed the new signing in an official statement released in the early hours of Wednesday morning.
Fernandez was Enzo Maresca's first-choice signing to boost the midfield after significant departures, and the Etihad decision-makers pushed hard to land the World Cup winner.
Introducing our new Argentinian Blue 🇦🇷🩵 pic.twitter.com/nEHQ1oM855— Manchester City (@ManCity) September 1, 2026
Fernández's transfer equals the Premier League record, previously set by Liverpool with the signing of Alexander Isak.
The midfielder told his new club's website after signing: "Manchester City is the most successful club in England in recent years. Every player wants to be part of a club like this, because everyone knows how good the management is at Manchester City."
BTS 📸 pic.twitter.com/Aj7I4zoRwE— Manchester City (@ManCity) September 1, 2026
He added: "I couldn't be happier to be here, and I'm ready for the challenge of helping the team continue to win titles.
It's a club built for success. If you look at the make-up of the squad, you'll find quality in every position. I want to learn from my new teammates and become a better player.
"I always make sure to keep developing my level. Everyone who has worked with me knows how hard I train every day and how much I give during matches.
"I give everything I have, and I can promise Manchester City that I will continue to do so now that I've joined the club."