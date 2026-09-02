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Why I left Chelsea to join Manchester City — Enzo Fernandez

Ifeanyi Ufomadu
Ifeanyi Ufomadu 09:59 - 02 September 2026
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Manchester City completed the signing of Enzo Fernández from Chelsea on a five-year contract, equalling the Premier League record fee of £125 million.
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City confirmed the new signing in an official statement released in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

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Fernandez was Enzo Maresca's first-choice signing to boost the midfield after significant departures, and the Etihad decision-makers pushed hard to land the World Cup winner.

Fernández's transfer equals the Premier League record, previously set by Liverpool with the signing of Alexander Isak.

The midfielder told his new club's website after signing: "Manchester City is the most successful club in England in recent years. Every player wants to be part of a club like this, because everyone knows how good the management is at Manchester City."

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He added: "I couldn't be happier to be here, and I'm ready for the challenge of helping the team continue to win titles.

It's a club built for success. If you look at the make-up of the squad, you'll find quality in every position. I want to learn from my new teammates and become a better player.

"I always make sure to keep developing my level. Everyone who has worked with me knows how hard I train every day and how much I give during matches.

"I give everything I have, and I can promise Manchester City that I will continue to do so now that I've joined the club."

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