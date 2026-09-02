Most Expensive Nigerian Transfers in the 2026 Summer Window

Most Expensive Nigerian Transfers in the 2026 Summer Window

Top 10 Most Expensive Nigerian Transfers in the 2026 Summer Window

Nigerian stars made a big splash in the summer transfer window

The 2026 summer transfer window saw significant investment in Nigerian talent across Europe's premier divisions.

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From marquee Premier League investments to major structural moves in Serie A, the Championship, and the Belgian Pro League, Nigerian stars continued to command high market values.

Demand for explosive wingers, physical centre-forwards, and composed midfielders drove transfer fees into multi-million euro territory.

1. Zadok Yohanna (€28.00m)

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Nineteen-year-old right winger Zadok Yohanna grabbed global headlines as the most expensive Nigerian player of the 2026 summer transfer window.

After bursting onto the scene in Sweden with Allsvenskan side AIK, Yohanna caught the eye of Premier League talent recruiters with his dynamic dribbling and sharp eye for goal.

Zadok Yohanna, latest Nigerian in the PL. || X

English side Brighton & Hove Albion moved quickly to finalise a €28.00m agreement, breaking transfer benchmarks for Swedish exports. The young winger joins Brighton's progressive setup as a long-term offensive investment expected to adapt quickly to high-tempo English football.

2. Femi Azeez (€17.50m)

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Azeez earned the move after an impressive Championship campaign, scoring 11 goals and providing eight assists in 37 appearances.

Femi Azeez scores a brace against Zimbabwe || imago

His form also earned him a place in the PFA Championship Team of the Year and his first senior Nigeria call-up. The transfer gives Azeez the Premier League opportunity he wanted, while Brighton add a proven attacking threat ahead of a campaign featuring domestic and European football.

3. Akor Adams (€16.00m)

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Following an 18-month spell in Andalusia where he established himself as a reliable goalscorer in European football, Adams became a primary target for Venezia's ambition to solidify their top-flight status.

Sevilla reluctantly agreed to sell the physically imposing striker to address financial balance sheet pressures. Adams steps directly into Venezia's starting attack as their flagship signing of the summer.

4. Taiwo Awoniyi (€10.50m)

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Super Eagles striker Taiwo Awoniyi brought his spell at Nottingham Forest to an end by securing a permanent move to Coventry City in a deal recorded at €10.5m.

The 29-year-old powerhouse forward brings vast top-flight experience, having featured in the Bundesliga with Union Berlin and the Premier League with Forest. Seeking consistent starting minutes, Awoniyi accepted Coventry's ambitious project.

Taiwo Awoniyi in a Coventry kit.

His proven hold-up play, physical presence in the penalty box, and clinical aerial finishing instantly bolster Coventry's frontline as they look to establish themselves at the highest domestic level.

5. Rafiu Durosinmi (€10.50m)

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Belgian Jupiler Pro League club KRC Genk strengthened their forward line by committing €10.50m to acquire 23-year-old striker Rafiu Durosinmi from Italian Serie B club Pisa Sporting Club.

Durosinmi had attracted interest from scouts across Western Europe following a series of commanding, goalscoring performances in Italy. Known for his powerful aerial ability, pace on the counter, and tactical adaptability, the young forward fits Genk's long-standing strategy of signing promising attackers.

Durosinmi joins Genk expected to serve as a main focal point in their push for domestic honors and European competition qualification.

6. Raphael Onyedika (€9.00m)

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Raphael Onyedika in Frankfurt kit after his unveiling.

Onyedika built a stellar reputation during his time in Belgium as a tenacious ball-winner with clean distribution out of deep positions. His strong performances in European club competitions made him an ideal target for Frankfurt's high-intensity pressing scheme.

The move gives Onyedika a platform in one of Europe's top five leagues, where his defensive work rate and tactical discipline will be vital for his new side.

7. Frank Onyeka (€7.00m)

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Coventry City made a second major Nigerian acquisition in the window by signing 28-year-old central midfielder Frank Onyeka from Premier League side Brentford FC for €7.00m.

Nicknamed 'The Tank' for his energetic box-to-box covering ability, Onyeka, who helped Coventry gain promotion to the Premier League while on loan at the tail end of last season, will continue to provide midfield steel, tackle volume, and top-flight authority to Coventry's squad.

Having played five seasons in England between the Premier League and domestic cups, Onyeka's transition is expected to be seamless. His pairing in midfield gives Coventry a robust core capable of breaking up opposition attacks and quickly transitioning play forward.

8. Anthony Dennis (€5.00m)

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Twenty-two-year-old defensive midfielder Anthony Dennis sealed a lucrative move to the Middle East after UAE Pro League side Al-Jazira Club agreed to a €5.00m transfer with Turkish Süper Lig club Göztepe.

Dennis established himself in Turkey as a disciplined screening midfielder capable of intercepting passes and protecting the back four. His profile attracted interest from several clubs across the Gulf region, with Al-Jazira winning his signature.

The young midfielder embarks on a new career chapter in the United Arab Emirates, where he is slated to play a key role in Al-Jazira's tactical framework.

9. Yira Sor (€3.00m)

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Twenty-six-year-old left winger Yira Sor brought his stint in Belgium to an end by completing a €3.00m transfer from KRC Genk to Turkish Süper Lig side Amed SK.

Renowned for his explosive acceleration and direct running style, Sor spent several seasons in Central Europe with Slavia Prague and Genk before seeking a fresh challenge in Turkey.

Amed SK views the Nigerian international as a marquee wide attacker who can unpick deep defensive lines. Sor's transition to Turkish football provides him with regular first-team minutes and an opportunity to lead his new club's attacking unit.

10. Akpe Victory (€3.00m)

Promising 20-year-old central defender Akpe Victory took a major career step by joining Swiss Super League heavyweights FC Basel 1893 from Hungarian club Zalaegerszegi TE FC in a deal worth €3.00m.

Standing out in Hungary due to his aerial composure, strength in ground duels, and progressive passing from the back, Victory emerged as one of the most intriguing young defenders in Eastern Europe.