Super Eagles star Taiwo Awoniyi reveals why he joined Lampard's Coventry

Coventry City have officially confirmed the signing of Taiwo Awoniyi.

Nigerian striker Taiwo Awoniyi has revealed the reasons he joined Coventry from Nottingham Forest.

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Coventry City strengthened their attack by signing Awoniyi from Nottingham Forest for an estimated £9 million.

Awoniyi joined Nottingham Forest in 2022, making over 100 appearances despite injury disruptions.

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The move allows Awoniyi to begin a fresh chapter after his time at Forest, with the striker now eager to settle into his new surroundings and make an immediate contribution.

The Nigerian forward has already expressed his admiration for Coventry's achievements last season and is excited to join a team that impressed him during their promotion campaign.

Awoniyi excited to join Coventry

Speaking after the move was confirmed, Awoniyi revealed that he is looking forward to meeting his new teammates and getting down to work.

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“I’m really looking forward to working with my new teammates,” Awoniyi said.

The striker admitted that he had followed Coventry's impressive campaign and was particularly impressed by the way the team secured promotion from the Championship.

“I have seen how amazing they have been last season, coming up from the Championship; they were incredible. Now I am just excited to join them and get started for the new season,” he added.

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Coventry City confirm Taiwo Awoniyi has joined from Nottingham Forest.🇳🇬



🗣️ Awoniyi: “I’m really looking forward to working with my new teammates, I have seen how amazing they have been last season, coming up from the Championship, they were incredible and now I am just excited… pic.twitter.com/vBLjCgtzbI — Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) August 17, 2026