WATCH: Taiwo Awoniyi recieved emotional farewell from Nottingham Forest

Nottingham Forest staff and fans showed their admiration of Taiwo Awoniyi in an elaborate farewell celebration.

Super Eagles striker Taiwo Awoniyi was given an emotional and elaborate send-off by Nottingham Forest on Sunday, August 16, 2026, as he prepares to finalise a £17 million transfer to Coventry City.

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The 29-year-old Nigerian international bid his final goodbyes to the City Ground faithful at half-time during Forest's 2-0 pre-season friendly victory over French Ligue 1 side Brest.

A guard of honour at City Ground

As Awoniyi walked out onto the pitch during the interval, the Forest first-team squad and coaching staff formed a guard of honour to celebrate his immense contribution to the club.

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The emotional tribute quickly turned festive as his teammates gave him the "bumps,” lifting the striker high into the air in a traditional footballing celebration.

Clips of the heartwarming farewell have since gone viral across social media platforms, highlighting the deep affection the squad holds for the departing forward.

Nottingham Forest manager Oliver Glasner praised the striker’s character and unwavering commitment, “He is a fantastic person. He's not just a very good football player, but also a great person,” Glasner remarked.

“You always feel he gives 100 per cent for the team. He always gives 100 per cent for the badge and that's why he deserved such a farewell and such a guard of honour."

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A new chapter with Coventry City

With the contract formalities nearing completion, Awoniyi is set to officially join Coventry City, uniting with Super Eagles teammate Taiwo Awoniyi.

Returning to the Premier League after a 25-year absence, Coventry have identified Awoniyi as a crucial piece of their attacking puzzle.

Managed by Frank Lampard, the newly promoted side are hoping Awoniyi's physical presence will help them navigate the most intense league in the world.

Awoniyi’s legacy of survival and resilience

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Awoniyi departs Nottingham having made 103 appearances and scoring 23 goals since his then-club-record £17.2 million arrival from Bundesliga side Union Berlin in 2022.

His legacy at the club is cemented by his heroics during the 2022/23 season. Awoniyi finished his debut campaign with 10 league goals, none more important than his 19th-minute strike against Arsenal in May 2023. That historic 1-0 victory mathematically guaranteed Forest's Premier League survival and simultaneously ended Arsenal's title hopes.

Beyond his on-pitch contributions, Awoniyi also forged an unbreakable bond with the Forest supporters through his resilience during a terrifying health scare.

In May 2025, he suffered a ruptured intestine following a collision with the goal post during a 2-2 draw with Leicester City. Awoniyi underwent urgent abdominal surgery and was placed in an induced coma.