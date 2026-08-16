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Video: Mum missing as Ronaldo and Georgina drop wedding photos after retirement bombshell

Stephen Oladehinde
Stephen Oladehinde 18:37 - 16 August 2026
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Mum missing as Ronaldo and Georgina drop wedding photos
Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez have finally released pictures of their private wedding ceremony.
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The couple officially got married at their new £30 million estate near Lisbon, with the ceremony taking place in their living room. 

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The ceremony was conducted at their Cascais home by registrar Maria Manuel Ferreira de Campos Folhadela de Oliveira, who travelled from Porto for the occasion.

The wedding reportedly took place on a Tuesday at 1:30 PM, with the couple's children seen in attendance.

Pictures of Ronaldo and Georgina’s wedding

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Following Ronaldo and Georgina’s private wedding, there were no pictures shared by the couple on social media on the day of the ceremony

Ronaldo and Georgina working out before their wedding || Photographed by Juergen Teller
Ronaldo and Georgina working out before their wedding || Photographed by Juergen Teller

However, photos from the private ceremony have now been authorised for release and published by Vogue.

Vogue's official website published exclusive photographs detailing the couple’s preparations leading up to the event.

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The initial set of photos highlights their pre-ceremony routine, featuring the couple engaging in various workout exercises as well as Georgina unwinding poolside.

Ronaldo and Georgina together with the children|| Photographed by Juergen Teller
Ronaldo and Georgina together with the children|| Photographed by Juergen Teller

Subsequent images showcase Georgina alongside all the children, as well as solo shots of her posing in an elegant, simple white dress.

Ronaldo and Georgina, with the children's footwares|| Photographed by Juergen Teller
Ronaldo and Georgina, with the children's footwares|| Photographed by Juergen Teller
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Additionally, snapshots of the family's footwear and wedding accessories were featured.

Throughout the ceremony, the couple were joined by their children—Cristiano Jr, twins Eva Maria and Mateo, Alana Martina, and Bella Esmeralda.

A video of the event was also released on X, but Ronaldo’s mother and sister were absent from the wedding, which quickly sparked widespread discussion online.

Further images captured intimate moments between Ronaldo and Georgina taking portraits together, including close-up shots highlighting their wedding bands as they held hands.

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