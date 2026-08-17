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Neymar makes football history after being temporarily sent off

Hassan Abdulsalam
Hassan Abdulsalam 16:58 - 17 August 2026
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Neymar became the first player in Brazil’s Serie A to be temporarily sent off the pitch under a new rule.
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Neymar found himself at the centre of another piece of football history, as the Santos captain became the first player in Brazil's Serie A to be temporarily removed from a match under a new regulation designed to discourage goalkeepers from using medical treatment as a way of slowing down games.

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The unusual incident occurred during Santos' 3-0 victory over Vasco, when goalkeeper Gabriel Brazao required attention from the medical team.

Rather than simply allowing the goalkeeper to receive treatment and return to his position without further consequence, the new trial regulation triggered a temporary numerical disadvantage for Santos.

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Why was Neymar taken off?

The new rule is designed to tackle what football authorities consider deliberate time-wasting by goalkeepers.

Under the regulation being trialled in Brazil's top flight, when a goalkeeper receives medical treatment that causes a stoppage, an outfield player must leave the pitch for one minute after play resumes.

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The coach is given a 10-second window to nominate which outfield player should serve the temporary suspension.

However, if the coach fails to make a selection within that period, the team's captain automatically becomes the player required to leave the field.

That was precisely what happened to Santos. With the coach failing to nominate a player within the allotted time, referee directed Neymar to leave the pitch for one minute.

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As Santos captain, the Brazilian superstar was therefore temporarily removed from the game despite having committed no disciplinary offence.

The trial in Brazil is being closely watched because similar measures are expected to be introduced in other major competitions.

The Premier League is among the leagues expected to implement the regulation, meaning incidents similar to Neymar's could soon become a familiar sight in English football.

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