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‘Who get am?’ — Super Eagles star Boniface exposes Awoniyi’s hidden N800m luxury cars in viral video

Izuchukwu Akawor
Izuchukwu Akawor 13:32 - 17 August 2026
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Victor Boniface
Bayer Leverkusen forward Victor Boniface has triggered a massive social media frenzy after capturing Nottingham Forest's Taiwo Awoniyi playfully denying ownership of an N800 million Bentley and Range Rover collection.
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The staggering, astronomical wealth circulating within the national team camp has been brought directly into the public spotlight.

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In a hilarious video currently dominating social media timelines, Bayer Leverkusen superstar Victor Boniface was left entirely spellbound after stumbling upon an elite collection of luxury vehicles belonging to his international teammate.

The viral footage captures the moment Boniface confronted Nottingham Forest striker Taiwo Awoniyi over a pristine Bentley and a high-end Range Rover parked side-by-side.

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With the combined value of the vehicles estimated to be a whopping N800 million, Awoniyi’s immediate, smiling rejection of his own garage has driven millions of African football fans into an absolute state of entertainment

The Shocked Interrogation

The absolute highlight of the entire recording is Boniface’s raw, unscripted reaction to the multi-million naira fleet.

Pointing a camera directly at the breathtaking machinery, the 25-year-old forward repeatedly demanded to know the identity of the owner, screaming out a direct question in pidgin: "Who get am?"

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Victor Boniface was ready to give Moffi a reality check.
Victor Boniface

As the luxury vehicles gleamed in the background, a laughing Awoniyi repeatedly shook his head, insisting that the cars did not belong to him.

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"Awoniyi, Bentley? Kai!" — Boniface Refuses to Blink

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Boniface was completely locked in his refusal to accept the playful denial, completely losing his mind over his teammate's hidden financial muscle.

Staring at the opulent setup, the Leverkusen star loudly invoked spiritual intervention, shouting out to the timeline: "Jesus, Awo? Awoniyi, Bentley? Kai!"

The intense disbelief perfectly summarised the thoughts of regular fans, who are used to seeing the forward focus strictly on intense drills on the pitch rather than flashing material assets.

The comedic interaction has forced a massive discussion on social media regarding Awoniyi's humble off-field persona.

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Victor Boniface in training with Bayer Leverkusen.
Victor Boniface in training with Bayer Leverkusen.

Unlike many modern athletes who flaunt their wealth across digital platforms daily, the former Union Berlin man has built a reputation for absolute discretion and modesty.

Reviewing the footage online, an impressed follower pointed out that Awoniyi is an incredibly low-key player who refuses to be loud, highlighting how beautifully his quiet image contrasts with the flashing, high-value garage.

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The "Football Money Too Long" Catchphrase Explodes

The incredible lifestyle enjoyed by Europe’s elite Nigerian exports has officially birthed a massive new internet meme.

Processing the sheer magnitude of the wealth parked before him, Boniface’s cold, definitive summary forced fans to turn the conversation into a viral soundtrack, stating simply that football money is far too long.

Timelines have been flooded with the phrase, with fans using the soundbite to anchor videos of their own luxury aspirations.

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The timing of this luxury exposure adds an extra layer of spice to the striker's current career trajectory.

Victor Boniface celebrates against Newcastle United.
Victor Boniface celebrates against Newcastle United.

Awoniyi has recently been heavily linked with a blockbuster £17 million summer transfer window move to Coventry City.

With his financial power already ranking among the absolute elite, this N800 million garage display proves that no matter where the lethal forward decides to play his football next season, his elite status both on and off the pitch remains permanently secured.

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