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Ronaldo and Georgina to have a second wedding – all you need to know

Stephen Oladehinde
Stephen Oladehinde 12:53 - 17 August 2026
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Ronaldo and Georgina to have a second wedding
Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodríguez have revealed that they will later have a much bigger wedding celebration.
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The Portuguese legend finally tied the knot in a private ceremony at their home in Cascais, Portugal. 

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The football superstar and Georgina chose to mark the 10th anniversary of their first meeting with a private ceremony on August 11, surrounded by their children rather than a star-studded guest list.

Following the event, several pictures and videos of the couple’s preparation for the private wedding were released.

Ronaldo and Georgina's second wedding in the cards

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Georgina has said they decided to keep the ceremony small, explaining that after a hectic year of football, work and family commitments, she wanted something deeply personal.

Speaking to Vogue, she said, “In the future we will have a big wedding so we can celebrate with family and friends. I want something intimate, with my partner and our children, at home.”

Cristiano Ronaldo and his wife. || Vogue
Cristiano Ronaldo and his wife. || Vogue

Rather than choosing an extravagant venue, Georgina said they wanted their wedding to happen in the place where their family spends everyday life.

“We’ve chosen to do it in the living room of our house here, where we have breakfast, lunch, and dinner, and where we live the reality of our lives.

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“In 30 years I want the children to think, ‘Something wonderful happened at this table—the wedding vows of our parents.

“The children know that our time belongs to them,” Georgina said, stressing the importance of teaching them “the value of having nothing and of having everything.”

Georgina Rodriguez | IMAGO
Georgina Rodriguez | IMAGO
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For now, though, the couple appear happy with the wedding they chose—a private family moment that reflected their decade together rather than the enormous celebrity event many had expected.

“It was exactly as I’d imagined it. Intimate, full of love, and with our family in the most important starring role. I couldn’t hold back the tears.”

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