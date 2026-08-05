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‘Everyone knows what he did’ - Onyedika aims to emulate Okocha's legacy at Frankfurt

Stephen Oladehinde
Stephen Oladehinde 17:16 - 05 August 2026
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Onyedika aims to emulate Okocha's legacy
Super Eagles midfielder Raphael Onyedika has set his sights on returning Eintracht Frankfurt to European competition and winning trophies, citing Nigerian legend Austin "Jay-Jay" Okocha as a key inspiration.
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The 25-year-old was officially presented as a Frankfurt player on Wednesday after completing his transfer from Belgian champions Club Brugge. 

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The deal, which could reach €10 million with add-ons, is seen as a significant coup for the German side, who secured the midfielder for well below his estimated market value as he entered the final year of his contract.

Onyedika has committed his future to the club by signing a five-year contract until June 2031, which notably does not include a release clause. Club Brugge will retain a five percent sell-on clause for any future transfer. 

Onyedika set to follow Okocha’s footsteps

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During his unveiling, Onyedika clearly stated his primary objective. "We want to try to bring the club back to Europe," he said, before adding his personal ambition: "I also want to win trophies."

The midfielder shared positive first impressions of his new environment. "My new teammates are amazing and have already helped me a lot. The coach is very approachable too," he commented. 

Onyedika joins Frankfurt || X
Onyedika joins Frankfurt || X

"I haven't seen much apart from the club, and I've just had my first training session. Hopefully, I'll be able to explore a bit more in the coming weeks."

He emphasised his desire to contribute immediately while continuing his development. "I want to help the team as much as possible. I want to play here and develop."

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The transfer is particularly significant as Onyedika becomes the sixth Nigerian international to play for Eintracht Frankfurt, following in the footsteps of the iconic Jay-Jay Okocha.

Onyedika acknowledged the immense influence of his predecessor. "Everybody in Nigeria knows about Jay-Jay Okocha. 

Jay Jay Okocha, Nigerian legend || imago
Jay Jay Okocha, Nigerian legend || imago
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“He's a real legend in our country," he stated. "Everyone knows about what he did at Eintracht and also in England."

The defensive midfielder arrives in Germany with a decorated resume from his four years at Club Brugge, where he secured two Belgian Pro League titles, a Belgian Cup, and a Belgian Super Cup.

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