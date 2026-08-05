Alonso should just quit - Fans send message to Xabi after Juventus defeat

Chelsea's defeat to Juventus has sparked an early backlash against Xabi Alonso

Chelsea manager Xabi Alonso is facing early criticism from sections of the club's supporters after the Blues suffered a 1-0 defeat to Juventus in a pre-season friendly in Hong Kong on Wednesday.

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The loss was Chelsea's second consecutive defeat of the summer, following an earlier 2-1 reverse against Tottenham Hotspur. Although the Blues began their pre-season campaign with an entertaining 6-4 victory over Western Sydney Wanderers.

Juventus secured victory at the Kai Tak Sports Park thanks to a brilliant second-half strike from Edon Zhegrova.

Despite enjoying the majority of possession and creating several opportunities, Chelsea struggled to convert their chances. New signing Danny Welbeck made his debut for the Blues, while Mykhailo Mudryk returned to action as a late substitute after serving a lengthy suspension.

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Mudryk is back, soo good to see him in action . Look how everyone claps pic.twitter.com/lPxCPO8u8w — Miss ADEL🦋🦚🌹 (@a_derll) August 5, 2026

Fans voice frustration

The defeat triggered strong reactions from Chelsea supporters on social media, with some expressing concern over the team's performances despite the matches being part of pre-season preparations.

One supporter wrote, "Y'all that are just saying it's just a pre-season make una no worry. We never see again. Xabi should just quit now before the season starts. Who are all these players??"

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Y’all that are just saying it’s just a pre season make una no worry we never see again Xabi should just quit now before the season starts who are all these players?? — Indiana AB🏴‍☠️ (@dat_bahd) August 5, 2026

Other fans echoed similar frustrations, questioning Chelsea's inability to convert possession into goals and expressing concern over the team's unfamiliar combinations and experimental line-ups.

Some supporters urged patience, noting that pre-season is primarily designed to build fitness, integrate new players and allow managers to test tactical systems before the competitive campaign begins.

Chelsea will sack Alonso within 2-3 months 😭😹 pic.twitter.com/w0zlJdcZ9b — Owo Ni Koko Of Lagos💰 (@Dozzy225) August 5, 2026

Xabi Alonso has a lot of work to do.



This team is a shadow of what Chelsea should be.



Creativity is our major problem.



I've been asking since for our creative midfielder. — GBEMISOLA CFC💙 (@QUEENOFDBLUES1) August 5, 2026

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Lost to Spurs, now Juventus

Who do you guys plan on beating when the season starts proper? Non-league sides? — Tope (@theAyees) August 5, 2026

Yes, it’s just preseason, I know that’s what you gonna say. But know this:

Your 3 Preaseson games already showed what you’re up against with Alonso.



Against a weak team:

Won 6-4 against an easy no name team Western Sydney, a game you even struggled to win..

Won via some late… — Spencer Obigho (@Spencerobighooo) August 5, 2026

The same problem maresca faced is what Alonso is facing. Too many players on tour. We are not in Europe this season. This club has to keep the circle small and help Alonso. If tosin and delap won't be part of this team I see no reason why they are on tour — Ugodrey 🦅 AutoGlassDealer (@DavymartinCE0) August 5, 2026

Alonso officially took charge of Chelsea on July 1, 2026, signing a four-year contract after leaving Real Madrid earlier this year.