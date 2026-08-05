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Alonso should just quit - Fans send message to Xabi after Juventus defeat

Hassan Abdulsalam
Hassan Abdulsalam 17:29 - 05 August 2026
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Alonso opens up on Real Madrid sacking
Chelsea's defeat to Juventus has sparked an early backlash against Xabi Alonso
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Chelsea manager Xabi Alonso is facing early criticism from sections of the club's supporters after the Blues suffered a 1-0 defeat to Juventus in a pre-season friendly in Hong Kong on Wednesday.

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The loss was Chelsea's second consecutive defeat of the summer, following an earlier 2-1 reverse against Tottenham Hotspur. Although the Blues began their pre-season campaign with an entertaining 6-4 victory over Western Sydney Wanderers.

Juventus secured victory at the Kai Tak Sports Park thanks to a brilliant second-half strike from Edon Zhegrova.

Despite enjoying the majority of possession and creating several opportunities, Chelsea struggled to convert their chances. New signing Danny Welbeck made his debut for the Blues, while Mykhailo Mudryk returned to action as a late substitute after serving a lengthy suspension.

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Fans voice frustration

The defeat triggered strong reactions from Chelsea supporters on social media, with some expressing concern over the team's performances despite the matches being part of pre-season preparations.

One supporter wrote, "Y'all that are just saying it's just a pre-season make una no worry. We never see again. Xabi should just quit now before the season starts. Who are all these players??"

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Other fans echoed similar frustrations, questioning Chelsea's inability to convert possession into goals and expressing concern over the team's unfamiliar combinations and experimental line-ups.

Some supporters urged patience, noting that pre-season is primarily designed to build fitness, integrate new players and allow managers to test tactical systems before the competitive campaign begins.

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Alonso officially took charge of Chelsea on July 1, 2026, signing a four-year contract after leaving Real Madrid earlier this year.

The former Bayer Leverkusen coach inherited a squad undergoing significant changes, with several first-team players still returning from international duty and others working their way back to full fitness.

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