Advertisement

WAFCON 2026: We won't be intimidated by Super Falcons - Egypt captain

Hassan Abdulsalam
Hassan Abdulsalam 16:59 - 05 August 2026
Add Pulse Sports as a preferred source on Google
10-time African champions Super Falcons - Photo: IMAGO
Egypt captain Aliaa Ali has issued a confident message ahead of the WAFCON qualifier against Nigeria
Advertisement

Egypt captain Aliaa Shoukry Ali has insisted that the Pharaohs will not be overawed by the reputation of Nigeria's Super Falcons when both teams meet in their 2026 Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) Group C clash.

Advertisement

The highly anticipated encounter is scheduled to take place on Wednesday.

What Ali said

Ali expressed confidence that Egypt has prepared adequately and possesses the belief needed to secure a positive result.

Advertisement

"Our main objective is to perform honorably and present a new image of Egyptian women’s football," Ali told CAF.

She added, "We are confident in our ability to achieve a positive result. We respect the Nigerian national team, as it is one of the best teams in Africa and the world, but we will not be intimidated by the big names. We are prepared to present a strong performance and achieve a positive result. We have prepared well for this match. We are fully focused and united as a team."

The Egyptian women's national team heads into the encounter eager to bounce back after defeats against Zambia and Malawi.

Advertisement

Mohammed Jamal's side is also hoping to avoid a repeat of their heaviest defeat to Nigeria, an 6-0 loss suffered during the 1998 Women's Africa Cup of Nations.

While acknowledging the quality of the Super Falcons, Ali maintained that the Pharaohs are determined to produce a spirited display.

"We know Nigeria are one of the strongest teams in Africa, but we want to give a good account of ourselves," she said.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Advertisement
More from Pulse Sports Nigeria
Alonso opens up on Real Madrid sacking
Premier League
05.08.2026
Alonso should just quit - Fans send message to Xabi after Juventus defeat
Arsenal warned Vinicius' signing could disrupt dressing room
Football
05.08.2026
‘It’s a risk’ - Arsenal warned Vinicius' signing could disrupt dressing room
Onyedika aims to emulate Okocha's legacy
Super Eagles
05.08.2026
‘Everyone knows what he did’ - Onyedika aims to emulate Okocha's legacy at Frankfurt
Super Eagles star willing to accept pay cut
Super Eagles
05.08.2026
Victor Osimhen: Super Eagles star willing to accept pay cut to facilitate Spain move
WAFCON 2026: We won't be intimidated by Super Falcons - Egypt captain
Super Falcons
05.08.2026
WAFCON 2026: We won't be intimidated by Super Falcons - Egypt captain
Mudryk makes comeback as Xabi Alonso's Chelsea lose again
Football
05.08.2026
Mudryk makes comeback as Xabi Alonso's Chelsea lose again