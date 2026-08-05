WAFCON 2026: We won't be intimidated by Super Falcons - Egypt captain

Egypt captain Aliaa Ali has issued a confident message ahead of the WAFCON qualifier against Nigeria

Egypt captain Aliaa Shoukry Ali has insisted that the Pharaohs will not be overawed by the reputation of Nigeria's Super Falcons when both teams meet in their 2026 Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) Group C clash.

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The highly anticipated encounter is scheduled to take place on Wednesday.

What Ali said

Ali expressed confidence that Egypt has prepared adequately and possesses the belief needed to secure a positive result.

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"Our main objective is to perform honorably and present a new image of Egyptian women’s football," Ali told CAF.

She added, "We are confident in our ability to achieve a positive result. We respect the Nigerian national team, as it is one of the best teams in Africa and the world, but we will not be intimidated by the big names. We are prepared to present a strong performance and achieve a positive result. We have prepared well for this match. We are fully focused and united as a team."

The Egyptian women's national team heads into the encounter eager to bounce back after defeats against Zambia and Malawi.

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Mohammed Jamal's side is also hoping to avoid a repeat of their heaviest defeat to Nigeria, an 6-0 loss suffered during the 1998 Women's Africa Cup of Nations.

While acknowledging the quality of the Super Falcons, Ali maintained that the Pharaohs are determined to produce a spirited display.