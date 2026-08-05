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Mudryk makes comeback as Xabi Alonso's Chelsea lose again

Ifeanyi Ufomadu
Ifeanyi Ufomadu 15:31 - 05 August 2026
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Chelsea's difficult pre-season continued on Wednesday as they fell to a 1-0 defeat against Juventus in Hong Kong.
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That defeat made it back-to-back pre-season losses for Xabi Alonso's side, having also been beaten 2-1 by Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday.

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The match was played at the sold-out Kai Tak Stadium as part of the Hong Kong Football Festival, with Juventus entering the fixture unbeaten in pre-season, having kept three consecutive clean sheets.

Chelsea lose to Juventus in pre-season clash

The only goal of the game came in the 68th minute, when Edon Zhegrova curled an excellent strike into the top corner to settle the contest.

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Alonso's Chelsea struggled to find a response, lacking the cutting edge needed to threaten a well-organised Juventus backline.

There were some positives for the Blues. Danny Welbeck and Geovany Quenda made their debuts for the club, while Mykhailo Mudryk made his first appearance since November 2024 after his anti-doping case was resolved, coming off the bench in the 82nd minute.

Juventus, led by Luciano Spalletti, looked sharp throughout and continue to build momentum ahead of the new season.

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Chelsea, meanwhile, will need to sharpen up considerably before their Premier League campaign gets underway.

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