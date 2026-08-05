That's a waste — Saudi Arabia's shocking £41bn EA FC takeover triggers massive censorship fears

Labelled the largest leveraged buyout in history, experts are already warning of mass layoffs, aggressive monetisation, and severe censorship of inclusive content. Here is why Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bought the asset.

Electronic Arts, EA FC, has been sold for $55 billion to a consortium led by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, with Affinity Partners also involved in the deal.

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According to a BBC report, the acquisition takes EA private, meaning its public shares will be bought out and the company will no longer be listed on the stock exchange.

Why the deal stands out

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The size of the transaction is one reason it has drawn so much attention. It is being described as the largest leveraged buyout in history, with much of the purchase price financed by borrowed money rather than cash alone.

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Get ready to step into The Grounds in #FC27. Pre-order now: https://t.co/z9UfIl9pie pic.twitter.com/6AxSFhedHj — EA SPORTS FC (@EASPORTSFC) August 3, 2026

That financing structure is also what has raised alarm among analysts. PIF has contributed $36 billion, while another $20 billion in debt is being arranged through JPMorgan, leaving EA responsible for repaying a very large part of the deal.

What people fear

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The reaction has not been limited to finance circles. Industry voices have warned that the buyout could lead to mass layoffs, heavier monetisation and a more conservative approach to game development.

There are also concerns about creative direction. Some fear that a company known for a wide catalogue, from blockbusters to smaller titles, could be pushed toward sequels, mega-franchises and safer commercial bets.

The deal has also reopened arguments about Saudi Arabia’s growing influence in sport and entertainment.

The PIF already owns a major stake in Newcastle United and has become a powerful global investor across football, golf, boxing and esports.

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For critics, that creates obvious questions about image, influence and soft power. Advocacy groups have already warned that games such as The Sims could face pressure around content linked to sexuality, gender and free expression.

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Pre-order now: https://t.co/UGJlYOVDwL pic.twitter.com/Johd8kA2gz — EA SPORTS FC (@EASPORTSFC) August 4, 2026

Why Saudi Arabia wants EA

From a business point of view, EA is still a highly attractive company. It remains a major publisher with strong revenues, a long history and valuable live-service franchises that generate recurring income.

LAUGHABLE TRANSFERS: Before checking out EA's new board structure, see why furious Manchester United fans aggressively attacked INEOS over a cheap €4m player sale.

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But analysts say the value is not only financial. Owning EA gives Saudi Arabia influence over a massive entertainment platform that reaches billions of players and sits close to the sporting world through titles like EA FC.

EA’s CEO Andrew Wilson will remain in place and says the company wants to create transformative experiences for future generations.

The acquisition has now been completed, so the key question is how the new owners will run the company.

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Fans, staff and observers will be watching closely to see whether the next phase brings investment and stability, or cost-cutting and sharper monetisation.