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Monaco spoil Chelsea's transfer plan as major deal collapse

Faruq Ibrahim
Faruq Ibrahim 23:29 - 01 September 2026
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Chelsea boss Xabi Alonso||Imago
Chelsea boss Xabi Alonso||Imago - Photo: IMAGO
Chelsea suffered a major blow before the close of the summer transfer window.
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Monaco have reportedly abruptly cancelled their written agreement to sell midfielder Lamine Camara to Chelsea on the final day of the summer transfer window.

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The Ligue 1 club reneged on a finalised £42 million transfer fee for the Senegal international on Tuesday, September 1, minutes before the clock struck 11 p.m, to end the transfer window. 

Chelsea plans ruined 

Chelsea executives are reportedly furious with the Monaco board following the late collapse.

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Transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano detailed the London club's frustration after Monaco walked away from a fully documented agreement.

Chelsea had exclusively targeted the 22-year-old Camara as their primary replacement for outgoing midfielder Enzo Fernandez.

Fernandez joined Manchester City on deadline day as well for a fee reportedly over £120 million, leaving the club hierarchy desperately needing to fill the gap before the deadline.

The Balogun transfer domino

The sudden collapse of the Camara deal is directly linked to striker Folarin Balogun’s deadline-day transfer to Everton.

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Everton successfully finalised a £40 million agreement for the United States international, immediately injecting crucial funds into Monaco's accounts.

Having satisfied their financial regulatory targets through the Balogun sale, the Monaco board immediately voided the pending paperwork for Camara to preserve their midfield depth.

Balogun departs the Principality,                                                                                                              having previously won the 2023 and 2024 CONCACAF Nations League titles with the United States National Team. Meanwhile, Camara will remain in France.

 The late reversal leaves Chelsea without midfield reinforcement as the September 1 deadline passes.

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