FROM RAGS TO RICHES: Inside the deeply personal motivation of Nigeria’s newest billionaire Zadok Yohanna

The fairytale rise of 18-year-old Zadok Yohanna from a grassroots Nigerian academy to the English Premier League has officially been completed. The Seagulls successfully beat out fierce competition to land the wonderkid in a transfer from AIK Stockholm valued at a staggering £21.5 million. Despite the life-changing wealth, Yohanna insists his ultimate driving force is entirely personal.

Just a year ago, teenage winger Zadok Yohanna was navigating the dusty pitches of Northern Nigeria, playing for grassroots academy side Ikon Allah FC.

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Today, he is officially blinking under the bright lights of the Amex Stadium as Nigeria’s latest football billionaire.

Brighton & Hove Albion officially announced they have won the fiercely contested race to sign the 18-year-old sensation from Swedish giants AIK Stockholm, tying him down on a lucrative five-year contract running until June 2031.

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While the Seagulls expectedly kept his transfer fee under wraps, highly credible reports indicate the deal is worth an eye-watering £21.5 million, a figure that automatically vaults the young attacker into the stratosphere of Nigeria's highest earners.

Zadok Yohanna, latest Nigerian in the PL.

Yet, as the global media focuses entirely on the dizzying financial numbers, an emotional video surfaced proving that the boy from Bauchi hasn't lost his soul.

This is proof that things can change for the better in an instant. 🙌



Brighton's new signing, Zadok Yohanna, is a reminder to everyone out there: keep believing, keep working, and NEVER GIVE UP! 💙🇳🇬 pic.twitter.com/RA4TW6yx5c — Pulse Sports Nigeria (@PulseSportsNG) June 6, 2026

“I Know Where I Came From” - Zadok Yohanna

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Speaking in a video posted by Brighton, Yohanna laid bare the raw human emotion behind his rapid ascent.

For him, the record-breaking price tag and elite prestige of playing under Fabian Hurzeler are completely secondary to a deeper, underlying calling.

In a moving statement, Yohanna made it clear that every drop of sweat he spilled so far has been a direct repayment to the people who sacrificed everything for him back home:

“I know where I came from, I want to make my family proud.”

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"I'm really happy, I want to make my family proud." 🫶 pic.twitter.com/NTGiYceNRG — Brighton & Hove Albion (@OfficialBHAFC) June 6, 2026

This mindset perfectly explains why Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle is aggressively tracking young players with a completely fresh, high-intensity mentality.

Yohanna was recently handed his maiden senior international call-up, and though administrative rehabilitation rules temporarily blocked his debut, he represents the exact type of hungry, uncompromised talent Nigeria needs ahead of the AFCON 2027 qualifiers.

The Perfect Launchpad

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By choosing the south coast of England over more volatile European heavyweights like Newcastle United, Yohanna has arguably picked the smartest home in the Premier League.

Brighton has built an unshakeable global reputation as the premium incubator for transforming raw, unpolished global prodigies into world-class superstars.

Welcoming his new attacking weapon to the club, Brighton boss Fabian Hürzeler was quick to praise the youngster's unique structural attributes:

“I'm looking forward to working with Zadok... He’s still young, and will need time to adapt to the club and Premier League, but he's an exciting player to watch and he brings the kind of creativity we know our fans will enjoy. He's dynamic, has pace and likes to take players on.”

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The grand stage is set. Yohanna has successfully completed the impossible leap from Nigerian grassroots fields to the most competitive league on the planet.

Zadok Yohanna.