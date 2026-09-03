Premier League: Arsenal face double injury blow ahead of Chelsea clash

Arsenal are sweating over the fitness of two key players ahead of Sunday’s Premier League clash with Chelsea.

Bruno Guimarães and Cristhian Mosquera missed Thursday’s open training session, handing manager Mikel Arteta a selection headache ahead of the visit of Chelsea.

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Arteta’s side host their West London rivals at the Emirates Stadium with both clubs starting the new league season in flying fashion.

Mosquera started both of Arsenal's opening league victories against Coventry City and Aston Villa, but was forced off late on during Monday night's win at Villa Park after feeling muscle discomfort.

If the Spanish defender fails to recover in time, £55m arrival Ezri Konsa is expected to make his full debut alongside Gabriel in central defence.

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Meanwhile, midfielder Guimarães is facing another potential setback after missing the season opener with a knock sustained in the Community Shield.

Although the Brazilian international returned as a second-half substitute against Villa, his absence from Thursday’s workout puts his involvement against Chelsea in doubt.

This north London derby pits two teams who have started the season with maximum points and are both title contenders against each other in an early-season blockbuster.

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