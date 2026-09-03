Ipswich vs Liverpool: Prediction, Team News, Odds & Where to Watch

Liverpool are still searching for their first win of the season as they travel to face Ipswich Town on Friday, and the underlying picture behind their two opening results is genuinely concerning.

Date & Time: Friday, 4 September 2026 | 19:00 GMT / 20:00 BST / 3:00 PM ET

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Venue: Portman Road, Ipswich

Broadcast/Streaming: ⚽ Live on Sky Sports Main Event & Premier League (UK), coverage from 19:00 BST — check local listings for SuperSport availability

Ipswich vs Liverpool match overview

Liverpool have made a lacklustre start to the season, and will be looking for a win this week to breathe life into their campaign.

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The Reds have trailed in both of their matches so far — 1-0 and 2-1 — before salvaging back-to-back 2-2 draws. Two points from six isn't the start new manager Andoni Iraola would have wanted, and Liverpool have already conceded four goals across those two games.

Ipswich, by contrast, have made an eye-catching return to the top flight, blending a dramatic opening-day win over Sunderland with a chastening reality check as Manchester United thrashed them 5-2.

With both teams struggling defensively and scoring freely at the other end, this has the look of an open, entertaining contest rather than a straightforward away banker.

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Quick prediction & odds

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📊 Primary Match Prediction: [Both Teams to Score – Yes] (odds: 1.59)

Ipswich have scored in 20 consecutive home matches and seen BTTS in four straight games, while Liverpool's defence has conceded in every match so far this season.

✨ Value Market Pick: [Over 2.5 Goals] (odds: 1.47)

Both sides have hit over 2.5 goals in their last two matches, making this exactly the kind of fixture that tends to run away from a cagey scoreline.

Ipswich vs Liverpool preview

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Gary O'Neil, a manager with a proven survival pedigree from spells at Bournemouth and Wolves, has Ipswich playing an expansive, front-footed style that has produced ten goals in their first two Premier League matches alone.

Jack Clarke's 90th-minute winner sealed a 2-1 victory over Sunderland on matchday one, and a 3-1 Carabao Cup win over Leicester followed — but Gary O'Neil's side were then brought firmly back down to earth with a 5-2 defeat at Old Trafford.

It leaves the Tractor Boys 12th in the table, one place and one point above 13th-placed Liverpool heading into this one.

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Portman Road has been a near-fortress in recent memory — the Tractor Boys are unbeaten in their last 20 home matches (W14, D6) and have found the net in 20 consecutive games there.

The Man United defeat did expose real vulnerabilities defensively, though, and deadline-day arrival Zian Flemming, signed from Burnley, could be handed a debut as O'Neil looks to freshen things up after that heavy loss.

As for Liverpool, Andoni Iraola's transitional difficulties look real rather than cosmetic.

Liverpool have now conceded first in both of their opening matches, relying on late intervention — first Szoboszlai's stoppage-time penalty-esque leveller at Newcastle, then Victor Munoz's dramatic late strike against Forest — just to avoid defeat both times.

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Cody Gakpo has been a bright spot, scoring at Newcastle and leading all attackers with six shots and three chances created in that game, while the club's transfer business continued right up to deadline day with a club-record £123million move for Bradley Barcola from PSG, giving Liverpool the highest net spend of any Premier League club this summer.

Barcola could make his debut at Portman Road, adding fresh legs to an attack that has scored goals but a defence that has repeatedly failed to hold firm.

The head-to-head history heavily favours the visitors — Liverpool hold a 39-14 all-time advantage over Ipswich with 21 draws, and remain unbeaten in their last 20 league meetings with newly-promoted sides (W15, D5).

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Form & Head-to-Head (H2H)

Competition Ipswich Town form Liverpool form Last meeting Premier League W L D D Liverpool 4–1 Ipswich; January 25, 2025

Liverpool have a fine record against Ipswich, winning their last four meetings by an aggregate score of 17-1.

The Reds' dominance of this fixture historically is emphatic — a 39-14 advantage across 74 all-time meetings, with 21 draws.

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They've also been reliably strong against newly-promoted opposition specifically, unbeaten in 20 straight league meetings against sides freshly up from the Championship (W15, D5).

Ipswich's own recent form offers some counterweight, though — their home form in particular has been outstanding, with 14 wins and 6 draws across their last 20 matches at Portman Road.

Team news & predicted lineups

Absences & Suspensions

Ipswich Town

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Ipswich are missing left winger Jaden Philogene-Bidace due to an ankle injury, and have doubts about the fitness of striker Emersonn, who is a doubt with a knee issue.

If the latter is unavailable, then Chuba Akpom could lead the line, flanked by Abdul Fatawu and Daizen Maeda, with Julio Enciso in the number 10 role.

The Tractor Boys are also lighter than ideal in the centre of the park, given that Azor Matusiwa has a muscle injury, Jack Taylor has a knee problem, and Florentino Luis is a doubt.

In their absence, Marcelino Nunez and Sasa Lukic are likely to line up in O'Neil's double pivot on Friday, shielding Issa Diop and Jacob Greaves at the heart of the hosts' defence.

Liverpool

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Liverpool will be without a number of long-term absentees once again this week, as striker Hugo Ekitike recovers from an Achilles rupture, while centre-back Giovanni Leoni and right-back Conor Bradley undergo rehabilitation after suffering major knee injuries last term.

Compounding their absences is the muscle injury that Joe Gomez picked up in pre-season, as well as the minor back issue that has prevented forward Federico Chiesa from making an appearance in 2026-27.

With that in mind, expect to see Alexander Isak start up top, supported by a trio of Cody Gakpo, Florian Wirtz and Victor Munoz, with Barcola likely to start on the bench.

At the opposite end of the pitch, Virgil van Dijk looks set to be partnered by Jeremy Jacquet once again, while Jeremie Frimpong and Milos Kerkez operate as full-backs.

Ipswich Town (4-2-3-1) Predicted Lineup

Scherpen; O'Shea, Diop, Greaves, Davis; Nunez, Lukic; Fatawu, Enciso, Maeda; Akpom

Liverpool (4-2-3-1) Predicted Lineup

Alisson; Frimpong, Jacquet, Van Dijk, Kerkez; Gravenberch, Szoboszlai; Gakpo, Wirtz, Munoz; Isak

Exact score prediction

Ipswich Town 1-2 Liverpool

Ipswich's outstanding home record and early attacking output give them every chance of testing Liverpool's shaky defence; they started brightly against Manchester United, and should be able to pose a threat on Friday.

However, Liverpool are desperate for their first win of the season, and despite their lacklustre defensive showings so far, the Reds will be expecting a narrow victory this week.

Expect goals at both ends as Liverpool finally claim their first three points of the new campaign.