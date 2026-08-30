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Premier League record holder explains why Chelsea will do better than Man City, Liverpool and Man United

Faruq Ibrahim
Faruq Ibrahim 21:44 - 30 August 2026
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Chelsea have been declared as major title contenders by a Premier League legend.
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Alan Shearer has emphatically declared that Arsenal remain the definitive team to beat in the Premier League, predicting Chelsea will emerge as their primary title challengers.

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The former Newcastle United striker believes Mikel Arteta’s side have executed a phenomenal summer recruitment strategy to cement their domestic dominance.

Shearer makes his title prediction

Despite backing the Gunners to continue their momentum, Shearer warned that a revitalised Chelsea squad will push them intensely throughout the campaign.

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Under the guidance of Xabi Alonso, the Blues are enjoying a brilliant start to the 2026/27 season, recently securing a thrilling 4-3 victory over Brighton and Hove Albion.

"Arsenal have had a brilliant summer and they’re going to be flying this season," Shearer stated. “Without doubt they are the team to beat again in the Premier League."

The European advantage

A major factor in Shearer’s assessment is Chelsea's complete absence from European competition this season.

He believes this lighter schedule will provide Alonso with crucial uninterrupted time on the training pitch to refine his tactics.

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"Even before the ball was kicked for Chelsea, I had them in second position," Shearer explained.

"No European football will be a bonus for them in terms of getting players right and not playing in midweek so many times. So, for me, yes, I think Chelsea will be the closest challenge to Arsenal."

Seaman sees a different threat

Shearer’s general warning mirrors recent comments from Arsenal legend David Seaman, who also cautioned his former club about emerging domestic contenders.

However, Seaman identified Andoni Iraola's Liverpool, rather than Chelsea, as the squad possessing the depth to directly challenge the Gunners.

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Regardless of whether the heaviest pressure comes from Stamford Bridge or Anfield, Arsenal clearly face a stiff battle to defend their Premier League crown.

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