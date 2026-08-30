Real Madrid vs Malaga: Bellingham and Mbappe keep Los Blancos ahead of Barcelona

Real Madrid continue to knock down everything LALIGA puts in front of them; Malaga were their latest victims.

Real Madrid maintained their flawless start to the 2026/27 season with a devastating 4-0 demolition of newly promoted Málaga, fuelled by a ruthless first-half blitz that saw three goals scored in an 11-minute window.

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The Matchday 3 LALIGA clash at the Santiago Bernabéu pitted José Mourinho’s star-studded Los Blancos against a Málaga side desperate for their first win since returning to the Spanish top flight.

Key match details

The match was effectively decided during a lethal spell in the first half, as the hosts completely overwhelmed a helpless Málaga defence.

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Jude Bellingham sparked the onslaught in the 19th minute, collecting a loose ball, beating three defenders, and firing a low shot beneath goalkeeper Alfonso Herrero, ignoring protests from the visitors who demanded a foul in the buildup.

The situation quickly deteriorated for Juan Francisco Funes' side just seven minutes later. Bellingham was again involved, powering a fierce header goalward that caused a defensive mix-up, resulting in Herrero inadvertently deflecting the ball into his own net.

Before the away side could regroup, Kylian Mbappé extended the advantage in the 30th minute by volleying home a pinpoint cross from Alexander-Arnold to confidently wrap up the points before the halftime whistle.

With the result secured, the tempo dropped significantly in the second half. Mourinho utilised his bench to manage his squad's fitness, introducing the likes of Arda Güler, Bernardo Silva, and Yan Diomandé.

Despite the lowered intensity, Bellingham striking the post, and a resilient showing from Herrero to prevent a larger deficit, Real Madrid still found time for one final flourish. Deep into stoppage time, substitute Güler added a fourth goal to put the finishing touch on a dominant performance.

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What the result means

The emphatic victory keeps Real Madrid at the summit of LaLiga, boasting a perfect nine points and ten goals from their first three matches. The result highlights the cohesive and terrifying attacking depth at Mourinho's disposal as they continue to build early-season momentum.