Advertisement

Real Madrid vs Malaga: Bellingham and Mbappe keep Los Blancos ahead of Barcelona

Faruq Ibrahim
Faruq Ibrahim 18:10 - 30 August 2026
Add Pulse Sports as a preferred source on Google
Real Madrid continue to knock down everything LALIGA puts in front of them; Malaga were their latest victims.
Advertisement

Real Madrid maintained their flawless start to the 2026/27 season with a devastating 4-0 demolition of newly promoted Málaga, fuelled by a ruthless first-half blitz that saw three goals scored in an 11-minute window.

Advertisement

The Matchday 3 LALIGA clash at the Santiago Bernabéu pitted José Mourinho’s star-studded Los Blancos against a Málaga side desperate for their first win since returning to the Spanish top flight.

Key match details 

The match was effectively decided during a lethal spell in the first half, as the hosts completely overwhelmed a helpless Málaga defence. 

Advertisement

Jude Bellingham sparked the onslaught in the 19th minute, collecting a loose ball, beating three defenders, and firing a low shot beneath goalkeeper Alfonso Herrero, ignoring protests from the visitors who demanded a foul in the buildup. 

The situation quickly deteriorated for Juan Francisco Funes' side just seven minutes later. Bellingham was again involved, powering a fierce header goalward that caused a defensive mix-up, resulting in Herrero inadvertently deflecting the ball into his own net. 

Before the away side could regroup, Kylian Mbappé extended the advantage in the 30th minute by volleying home a pinpoint cross from Alexander-Arnold to confidently wrap up the points before the halftime whistle.

With the result secured, the tempo dropped significantly in the second half. Mourinho utilised his bench to manage his squad's fitness, introducing the likes of Arda Güler, Bernardo Silva, and Yan Diomandé. 

Despite the lowered intensity, Bellingham striking the post, and a resilient showing from Herrero to prevent a larger deficit, Real Madrid still found time for one final flourish. Deep into stoppage time, substitute Güler added a fourth goal to put the finishing touch on a dominant performance.

Advertisement

What the result means 

The emphatic victory keeps Real Madrid at the summit of LaLiga, boasting a perfect nine points and ten goals from their first three matches. The result highlights the cohesive and terrifying attacking depth at Mourinho's disposal as they continue to build early-season momentum. 

For Málaga, the heavy defeat serves as a harsh reality check in their return to the Bernabéu. Having picked up just one point so far this campaign, the Andalusian side remains rooted near the bottom of the table.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Latest Videos
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Football
11.10.2023
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Sports Nigeria
Mourinho gives me freedom — Bellingham credits special one for early season form
Football
30.08.2026
Mourinho gives me freedom — Bellingham credits special one for early season form
Sir Alex Ferguson
Football
30.08.2026
Concern for Man United fans as legend Sir Alex Ferguson is spotted in worrying condition at Old Trafford
Man Utd vs Ipswich: Bruno Fernandes overtakes De Bruyne as 5-star Red Devils silence critics
Football
30.08.2026
Man Utd vs Ipswich: Bruno Fernandes overtakes De Bruyne as 5-star Red Devils silence critics
Real Madrid vs Malaga: Bellingham and Mbappe keep Los Blancos ahead of Barcelona
Football
30.08.2026
Real Madrid vs Malaga: Bellingham and Mbappe keep Los Blancos ahead of Barcelona
Chelsea vs Brighton: Red-hot Joao Pedro stars as Blues come out tops in 7-goal thriller
Football
30.08.2026
Chelsea vs Brighton: Red-hot Joao Pedro stars as Blues come out tops in 7-goal thriller
Sunderland vs Fulham: Super Eagles stars Iwobi, Bassey on the losing side against Black Cats
Football
30.08.2026
Sunderland vs Fulham: Super Eagles stars Iwobi, Bassey on the losing side against Black Cats