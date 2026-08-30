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Mourinho gives me freedom — Bellingham credits special one for early season form

Faruq Ibrahim
Faruq Ibrahim 21:00 - 30 August 2026
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Jude Bellingham hinted at how Jose Mourinho's tactical tweaks have contributed to his early season form.
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Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham has credited the attacking freedom provided by manager José Mourinho for his impressive start to the 2026/27 La Liga campaign. 

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The England international expressed his satisfaction after being named Man of the Match during Real Madrid's 4-0 victory over Málaga CF on Sunday, August 30.

Flourishing in an advanced role 

Operating in an advanced playmaking position, Bellingham opened the scoring in the 19th minute against Málaga. The 23-year-old has now registered two goals and two assists across his first three league appearances this season. 

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He previously provided two assists against Real Sociedad on August 26 and scored during Madrid's season opener against Espanyol four days prior. 

"I am so happy," Bellingham stated following the victory over Málaga. "I am enjoying my football and playing well with the freedom I am given."

Mourinho removes defensive burden 

Bellingham's attacking output stems from Mourinho’s tactical adjustments since arriving at the Santiago Bernabeu this summer. 

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The Portuguese manager has deliberately relieved the midfielder of the deep defensive responsibilities he shouldered last season. 

Mourinho explained his rationale by referencing a previous Champions League encounter against Real Madrid while he was managing Benfica. 

"When we played against Real Madrid with Benfica, I noticed that Jude Bellingham was defending almost as another left-back," Mourinho observed. "We really took advantage of that at Benfica. I did not like it, and I don't want to see it anymore."

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