Mourinho gives me freedom — Bellingham credits special one for early season form

Jude Bellingham hinted at how Jose Mourinho's tactical tweaks have contributed to his early season form.

Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham has credited the attacking freedom provided by manager José Mourinho for his impressive start to the 2026/27 La Liga campaign.

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The England international expressed his satisfaction after being named Man of the Match during Real Madrid's 4-0 victory over Málaga CF on Sunday, August 30.

Flourishing in an advanced role

Operating in an advanced playmaking position, Bellingham opened the scoring in the 19th minute against Málaga. The 23-year-old has now registered two goals and two assists across his first three league appearances this season.

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He previously provided two assists against Real Sociedad on August 26 and scored during Madrid's season opener against Espanyol four days prior.

"I am so happy," Bellingham stated following the victory over Málaga. "I am enjoying my football and playing well with the freedom I am given."

Mourinho removes defensive burden

Bellingham's attacking output stems from Mourinho’s tactical adjustments since arriving at the Santiago Bernabeu this summer.

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The Portuguese manager has deliberately relieved the midfielder of the deep defensive responsibilities he shouldered last season.

Mourinho explained his rationale by referencing a previous Champions League encounter against Real Madrid while he was managing Benfica.