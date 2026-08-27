Final breakthrough - Liverpool agree deal to sign Mohamed Salah’s replacement

Liverpool are on the brink of securing their marquee summer signing, having agreed to a blockbuster £120 million deal with Paris Saint-Germain for winger Bradley Barcola.

Barcola has been Liverpool's primary target for several months as the club seeks a high-profile replacement for Mohamed Salah, who departed for Trabzonspor earlier in the summer.

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The Reds had previously seen a bid for Yan Diomande rejected before the player ultimately joined Real Madrid.

Liverpool also saw their bid for Yankuba Minteh rejected and decided to end their interest, but they have come to an agreement with PSG for Barcola.

Liverpool agree deal for Barcola

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After weeks of intense negotiations, a breakthrough was reached overnight between the two clubs.

Liverpool successfully negotiated down PSG's initial £145 million asking price for the French international, according to reports.

Barcola in action for France || imago

The agreement is understood to consist of a £100 million upfront fee, with an additional £20 million in performance-related add-ons.

The negotiations were spearheaded by Liverpool's sporting director, Richard Hughes, and Fenway Sports Group president, Mike Gordon.

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The transfer is set to be the largest of the summer, surpassing Chelsea's £117 million acquisition of Morgan Rogers from Aston Villa.

A product of Lyon's esteemed academy, Barcola has spent the last three seasons at PSG, where he amassed an impressive trophy haul, including two Champions League titles and three Ligue 1 crowns.

Ex-Mohamed Salah for Liverpool || imago

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The winger, who scored against England in the World Cup third-place play-off this summer, netted 39 goals in 152 appearances for the Parisian giants.

Liverpool will be hoping this significant investment yields better results than last season's spending spree.