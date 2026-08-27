'I am ready to fight' – Semi Ajayi breaks silence on Super Eagles competition

Hull City defender Semi Ajayi has embraced the growing competition within the Super Eagles.

Hull City defender Semi Ajayi has declared he is ready to compete for his place in the Super Eagles, insisting that Nigeria's growing pool of defensive talent will only make the national team stronger ahead of the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

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The experienced centre-back, nicknamed "The Tower" for his commanding aerial presence, believes the emergence of new players should be viewed as a positive development rather than a threat.

Despite facing fresh competition for a place in the heart of the defence, Ajayi insists his focus remains on giving everything whenever he pulls on the green and white jersey.

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Ajayi embraces growing competition

Nigeria has witnessed an influx of talented players in recent years, giving the Super Eagles greater depth across several positions.

Rather than expressing concern about increased competition, Ajayi believes it reflects the country's rich footballing talent.

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“It’s good that Nigeria is blessed with so much talent. It’s good that we’re able to bring in so many new players,” Ajayi said.

Ajayi has established himself as one of the Super Eagles' most reliable defenders over recent years, earning praise for his versatility and composure in crucial matches.

His experience could prove invaluable as Nigeria enters another important qualification cycle, with the team aiming to secure a place at the 2027 AFCON, which Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda will host.

Despite his senior status within the squad, the former West Bromwich Albion defender has made it clear that no player should feel guaranteed a starting position.

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Instead, he believes every call-up must be earned through consistent performances at club and international level.