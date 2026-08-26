Super Eagles star Ajayi loses out on prestigious Premier League award to Chelsea star

Nigerian star Semi Ajayi missed out on the alluring Premier League award

Super Eagles defender Semi Ajayi has missed out on the Premier League's prestigious Player of the Matchweek award despite receiving recognition for his outstanding display on Hull City's return to the top flight.

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The Nigerian centre-back was among seven players nominated after producing a memorable performance in the Tigers' stunning 2-0 victory over Manchester United.

Ajayi earns recognition after Man United heroics

Ajayi made the perfect return to Premier League football, scoring Hull City's opening goal in the 17th minute before helping the newly promoted side shut out United.

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The 32-year-old reacted quickest after Manchester United failed to clear a corner, smashing the loose ball into the net to give Sergej Jakirovic's side a shock lead. His defensive contribution was equally important as Hull frustrated United throughout the contest, securing a clean sheet against Michael Carrick's team.

Ajayi's performance earned him a place on the shortlist for the official Matchweek 1 award alongside Chelsea's Cole Palmer, Manchester City's Rayan Cherki, Brighton's Jack Hinshelwood, Brentford's Mamadou Sangare, Ipswich Town's Julio Enciso and Leeds United's Anton Stach.

The recognition capped a remarkable opening weekend for the Nigerian, although his afternoon ended prematurely after he was substituted in the 64th minute. Hull manager Jakirovic later revealed that Ajayi had complained of a hamstring problem, leaving his availability for the Tigers' next fixtures uncertain.

Palmer edges Super Eagles star to award

Despite Ajayi's heroics against United, it was Palmer who ultimately claimed the award after dominating the fans' vote. The Chelsea playmaker received 40 per cent of the votes following another decisive contribution for the Blues.

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Palmer provided the assist for Joao Pedro's opener before finding the winner himself as Chelsea secured a thrilling 3-2 victory over Fulham.

The result meant Palmer edged out Ajayi and the other nominees to begin the new Premier League campaign with individual recognition.

For Ajayi, however, the nomination represents a significant achievement after returning to England's top flight with Hull.