Man United risk Premier League wrath after breaking longstanding rule on Matchday 1

The Red Devils have already fallen foul of the Premier League rules after only one match of the new season

Manchester United have reportedly fallen foul of a longstanding Premier League kit regulation after failing to display the competition badge on both sleeves during their opening-day defeat to Hull City.

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The unusual oversight came on a chaotic afternoon for Michael Carrick’s side, who suffered a 2-0 loss to the newly promoted Tigers.

United forget Premier League badge rule

United entered the 2026/27 campaign without a sleeve sponsor after their £20 million-per-year agreement with DXC Technology expired. However, Premier League regulations require clubs without a sleeve sponsor to display the competition’s badge on both arms of their shirts.

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Eagle-eyed supporters noticed that United appeared to have the Premier League badge on only one sleeve during their 2-0 defeat at Hull.

Neither Manchester United nor the Premier League commented publicly on the apparent breach, although the Daily Mail reports that the club received a reminder about the regulation.

The issue is expected to be resolved before United's next league fixture, with the Premier League badge set to appear on both sleeves when the Red Devils host Ipswich at Old Trafford.

Another headache for Red Devils after disastrous Hull defeat

The kit controversy provided another unwanted subplot to an opening weekend that already went badly for United. The 13-time Premier League champions were beaten by newly promoted Hull, with Super Eagles defender Semi Ajayi opening the scoring before Nobel Mendy added a second before half-time.

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Ajayi produced an outstanding performance on his return to the Premier League, combining his goal with a clean sheet as Hull secured a famous victory.

United are now searching for a new sleeve sponsor after having one for the past eight seasons, but their immediate priority will be repairing the damage caused by their disastrous start to the campaign.