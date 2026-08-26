Super Eagles star suspended for two European matches after violent red card

The Nigerian Trabzonspor star was sent off during the Turkish side's most recent European match

Super Eagles defender Chibuike Nwaiwu has been handed a two-match UEFA suspension following his dismissal in Trabzonspor’s Europa League play-off first-leg defeat to Ferencváros.

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The Nigerian centre-back will now miss the crucial second leg in Hungary and could also be unavailable for Trabzonspor’s next European fixture.

Nwaiwu receives two-match UEFA ban

Nwaiwu was shown a straight red card in the sixth minute of stoppage time during Trabzonspor’s 1-0 defeat to Ferencváros at Papara Park on August 20.

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The defender was dismissed for violent conduct after the Turkish side had struggled to find a way back into the contest following Kristoffer Zachariassen’s 17th-minute opener.

Despite creating opportunities to equalise, Trabzonspor were unable to break down their Hungarian opponents and were left facing a narrow deficit heading into the return fixture.

The UEFA Disciplinary Committee has now confirmed that Nwaiwu will serve a two-match suspension as punishment for the dismissal.

Super Eagles star misses crucial European clash

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Nwaiwu’s ban means he will be unavailable when Trabzonspor travel to Hungary for Thursday’s second leg. The suspension will also extend beyond the return fixture, meaning the Nigerian defender will have another European match to serve if Trabzonspor continue their continental campaign.

His absence could prove significant for Trabzonspor as they attempt to overturn the 1-0 deficit and secure a place in the Europa League league phase.

Nwaiwu celebrates his goal for Trazbonspor || Imago

The Turkish club must win by more than one goal in Hungary to guarantee progression, while a one-goal victory would send the tie into extra time.