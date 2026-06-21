Trabzonspor turn down huge Fulham bid for Super Eagles star
Nwaiwu, 22, only moved to Trabzonspor from Austrian club Wolfsberger in a €5.5 million deal during the winter transfer window.
However, his immediate impact has already drawn attention from Fulham, as well as Bundesliga champions Bayer Leverkusen and Serie A's Lazio.
The young centre-back quickly became a cornerstone of Trabzonspor's defence, making 21 appearances across all competitions and missing just two games after his debut.
Fulham make move for Nwaiwu
Nwaiwu’s impressive club form also earned him an international call-up and he made his debut for the Super Eagles in Nigeria's 2-1 victory over Iran in March.
He was also a key part of the defence alongside Igor Ogbu during last month's successful Unity Cup campaign.
According to Turkish publication Fotomac, Trabzonspor have turned down a bid from Fulham valued at €20 million (approximately N31 billion) for Nwaiwu.
The London club is actively planning for the future of their defence, with Issa Diop's contract expiring next season and Calvin Bassey's deal also nearing its end, though the club holds an extension option for Bassey.
Fulham, now managed by Alvaro Arbeloa, are keen to integrate Nwaiwu into their squad early, viewing him as a potential long-term solution should either Diop or Bassey depart.
The Cottagers reportedly moved ahead of Leverkusen and Lazio in their pursuit, but their initial offer has been rebuffed.
Trabzonspor's firm stance indicates they are not in a hurry to sell. It is believed that the Black Sea Storm would only entertain an offer that sets a new transfer record for the Turkish league.
The current record is the €30 million Brighton paid Fenerbahce for Ferdi Kadioglu in 2024. To secure Nwaiwu, Fulham would likely need to surpass that figure.
Fulham are expected to return with an improved bid in the coming weeks. If a deal is eventually struck, Nwaiwu would join his Nigerian compatriots Alex Iwobi and Calvin Bassey at Craven Cottage.