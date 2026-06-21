Trabzonspor turn down huge Fulham bid for Super Eagles star

Turkish club Trabzonspor have rejected a significant offer from Premier League side Fulham for Super Eagles defender Chibuike Nwaiwu.

Nwaiwu, 22, only moved to Trabzonspor from Austrian club Wolfsberger in a €5.5 million deal during the winter transfer window.

Advertisement

Advertisement

However, his immediate impact has already drawn attention from Fulham, as well as Bundesliga champions Bayer Leverkusen and Serie A's Lazio.

The young centre-back quickly became a cornerstone of Trabzonspor's defence, making 21 appearances across all competitions and missing just two games after his debut.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Fulham make move for Nwaiwu

Nwaiwu’s impressive club form also earned him an international call-up and he made his debut for the Super Eagles in Nigeria's 2-1 victory over Iran in March.

He was also a key part of the defence alongside Igor Ogbu during last month's successful Unity Cup campaign.

Super Eagles new boy Chibuike Nwaiwu || Imago

According to Turkish publication Fotomac, Trabzonspor have turned down a bid from Fulham valued at €20 million (approximately N31 billion) for Nwaiwu.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The London club is actively planning for the future of their defence, with Issa Diop's contract expiring next season and Calvin Bassey's deal also nearing its end, though the club holds an extension option for Bassey.

Fulham, now managed by Alvaro Arbeloa, are keen to integrate Nwaiwu into their squad early, viewing him as a potential long-term solution should either Diop or Bassey depart.

The Cottagers reportedly moved ahead of Leverkusen and Lazio in their pursuit, but their initial offer has been rebuffed.

Nwaiwu celebrates his goal for Trazbonspor || Imago

Trabzonspor's firm stance indicates they are not in a hurry to sell. It is believed that the Black Sea Storm would only entertain an offer that sets a new transfer record for the Turkish league.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The current record is the €30 million Brighton paid Fenerbahce for Ferdi Kadioglu in 2024. To secure Nwaiwu, Fulham would likely need to surpass that figure.